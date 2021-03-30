Tennessee junior third baseman Jake Rucker logged four RBIs and freshman outfielder Kyle Booker added three more to produce the majority of the offense in the No. 6 Vols' 9-2 victory over Western Carolina on Tuesday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Rucker kicked off the scoring with a RBI groundout in the first inning and capped it with a three-run home run in the eighth. Booker answered a two-run home run from Western Carolina's Luke Robinson in the third with a solo shot in the bottom half and then added a two-run single in the fourth that gave UT the lead for good.
Senior outfielder Evan Russell also hit his fourth home run in the days, belting a solo dinger to right-center in the fifth.
Freshman left-hander Jake Fitzgibbons picked up the first win of his career with 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed one hit and struck out four. Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to close out the victory.
Tennessee kicks off a three-game series with Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 7 p.m. Friday.
