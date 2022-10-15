KNOXVILLE — Jalin Hyatt shrugged off an 11-catch, 73-yard performance against then-No. 17 Pitt more than a month ago.
“It is rewarding just to see as far as what I have done so far,” Hyatt said. “But I am not content with everything. I feel like I haven’t done anything yet.”
The remark resurfaced after Hyatt set a program record with five touchdown receptions during No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
Surely a historic performance to help the Vols (6-0, 3-0 Sec) beat the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1) for the first time since 2016 amounted to something. Hyatt could not help but smile.
“I don’t know, to be honest,” Hyatt said. “I’m just happy Vol Nation came out. I’m happy for everybody here, and I’m proud of the coaches, the players. There is a lot that goes into it. It’s not just me, but I’m just blessed to be here.”
Hyatt caught touchdowns of 36 and 11 yards in the first quarter to peg Tennessee to an early 21-7 lead.
Alabama rallied to draw even at 28 in the third quarter, but the Irmo, South Carolina native put UT back ahead with a 60-yard to become the first receiver to log 100-plus yards and three touchdowns against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team.
Hyatt was far from finished. He hauled in a 76-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and then secured a game-tying 13-yard score with three minutes, 26 seconds remaining.
“I don’t know if you ever plan on (five touchdowns),” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s one of the great stories (on this team). A year ago, he wanted to be a great player, and he’s worked to be a great player this year.
“Preparation meets opportunity, and you’re ready to go smash it. Tonight, he had opportunities and he played really good football. Really special what he did tonight.”
Hyatt finished with six catches for 207 yards — the sixth-most in program history. He is the 10th Tennessee receiver to record a 200-yard game.
Tennessee Athletics posted a picture of Hyatt smoking a celebratory cigar with Peyton Manning in the locker room after the game.
Hyatt may have been mum about whether he had arrived, but that snapshot answered the question as well as captured some retribution. “Last year when we played Bama, it was the fourth quarter, you know, three or four minutes left, and you could already smell the smoke,” Hyatt said. “They lit it before we even ended the game. When you feel a feeling like that, you want to bounce back from that.
“They came to our place, sold-out. I knew Vol Nation would show out, and just to see what these guys have done — how we executed, how we played four quarters — it just shows how much heart we have on this team.”
