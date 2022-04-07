KNOXVILLE — Following a disappointing sophomore campaign that fell short of preseason expectations, Jalin Hyatt didn’t sulk on it.
Instead, the Vols now-junior wideout approached the offseason aggressively, changing everything about his preparation from a year ago, from his physique to his mentality, but the biggest difference has been his presence in Tennessee’s football facilities.
“I had to look back on last season and what I did wrong,” Hyatt said. “That was like the biggest thing that I had to do. I had a meeting with (Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope) and just try to change everything that I did last season because obviously it didn’t work.
“We got back to the planning board and I tried to stay consistent coming in here, getting on drills, film. Just things like that to better myself and better this team.”
Hyatt starred in a struggling Tennessee offense as a freshman in 2020, appearing in all 10 games and catching 20 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
It was thought that he would thrive in Heupel’s offense as a sophomore in 2021, but the South Carolina native managed just one more reception than he had the year before and the same amount of scores.
With the emergence of Cedric Tillman and the added experience of Southern California transfer Velus Jones Jr. and Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton coupled with Hyatt’s struggles, he slipped down the depth chart.
Now he’s trying to earn a starting spot by changing his off the field habits to transition from speedy, elusive down field threat to strong and physical presence going up against SEC defensive backs.
Since last season, Hyatt has already added 20 pounds and looking to add more.
“It’s two things (on the priority list in spring practice), consistency being one and the second one being physicality,” Hyatt said. “Those two are the biggest things I need to work on and that’s what I’ve been trying to do this spring camp. You know, last year I was playing around 164 (pounds). I wasn’t confident in my weight and when you go on the field in the SEC, there’s big guys out there.
“That’s one thing I emphasized was getting better. I stayed in (the weight room), I tried to eat six times a day, just getting my meals in and right now I’m around 184. I’m not done yet. My goal is to get to 190 before fall camp. That approach has led to a noticeable difference in the eyes of Tennessee’s coaching staff as well.
Following the Vols’ first scrimmage of spring camp last Saturday, head coach Josh Heupel raved about the leap Hyatt had made from year one to year two in his system.
First-year wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope shared a similar assessment.
“Jalin has done a great job of changing his body,” Pope said. “He’s doing a great job of embracing physicality. I think he kind of saw himself in high school and in younger years as a speed guy. We talked, even before I got (named receivers coach) about him embracing physicality and bringing that part of his game out. He’s done a great job of embracing that. I think mentally, off the field, he’s taken a huge jump. He’s in the building 24 hours. A lot of times I’m leaving late at night and he’s either pulling off or about to walk out of the building as well.
“He’s done a great job of buying in and is consistent as well ... he’s in the building, he’s staying consistent. I think he truly understands the process right now.”
Quarterback Hendon Hooker has noticed it, too. In fact, the redshirt senior signal caller has fed off of Hyatt’s new-found confidence in spring practices, so much so that he’s become a favorite target.
“It’s almost like night and day,” Hooker said. “You know, Hyatt is a speed guy who loves to make moves up the field, so just getting him the ball and keeping his confidence high has been something that I’ve been trying to do and will continue to do because his confidence level is going through the roof and his game has elevated to another level. I’m proud of the work he’s put in to improve his game.”
