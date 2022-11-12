KNOXVILLE — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel kept a specific play in his back pocket for weeks before breaking it out Saturday afternoon against Missouri.
Jalin Hyatt, the nation’s No. 3 receiver entering the game, lined up in a crouch behind Vols left guard Jerome Carvin. Hyatt made a move and had a wide open lane down the sideline — Mizzou had missed him completely. He ran 68 yards untouched for a score that swung momentum back in the No. 5 Vols’ favor in a game they went on to win 66-24 in Neyland Stadium.
The score was Hyatt’s only of the game, but it gave the Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) some breathing room in the third quarter of what was a four-point game before the play. Tennessee outscored Mizzou (4-6, 2-5 SEC) 35-0 after the Hyatt touchdown, setting a new high in points scored in the Heupel era with its fifth game with 60+ points.
“It’s been in my back pocket for a while,” Heupel said. “It’s been run in different places, but we brought it out this week because we felt like we had an opportunity to sneak (Hyatt) out. The staff did a great job of coming back to that one. And it was timely. A big-time answer.”
Hyatt said that offensive analyst Mitch Militello came up with the idea to hide him behind a lineman — something he had never done before in his career — and it had been successful every time they ran the play in practice. The formation gave the Vols a look that Mizzou had not seen before, and it was executed to perfection, from Hyatt’s speed to Bru McCoy’s clean block on the other end of the field.
“We were just trying to get them confused,” Hyatt said. “. . . It was just an easy pitch and catch for us.”
Mizzou’s defense was certainly confused from then on, and the Vols scored three times in the final nine minutes of the third quarter to take a comfortable 25-point lead into the fourth. Wanting to prove their capability of responding from last week’s disappointing loss at top-ranked Georgia, the Vols kept their foot on the gas.
“I wouldn’t say our pride was hurt, but we knew that we were better than what we showed last Saturday,” senior tight end Princeton Fant, who hauled in two touchdown passes, said. “We had to show everybody that we’re not backing down for a challenge, that we can handle adversity whenever it comes.”
After a field goal pushed Tennessee over the 50-point mark, backup quarterback Joe Milton III threw for over 100 yards on three passes, resulting in a pair of scoring drives.
In total, the Vols set a program record for their most yards (724) in a single game, passing their 2012 mark of 718, which came against Troy. Mizzou’s defense entering the game was markedly better than the Trojans’ defense from a decade ago. The Tigers were ranked 13th nationally, having allowed 304.1 yards per game this season.
Tennessee surpassed that mark in the first half.
To the Vols, the absurd total yardage they accrued was not surprising, but business as normal. They wanted to respond after suffering their first loss, but they were not giving extra effort just to make a statement to the College Football Playoff ranking committee that placed them outside the top-4 in their latest poll. The Vols wanted to prove to themselves that they were better than their appearance a week ago.
Intentional or not, Tennessee might have made its biggest statement of the season.
“It just sounds like something that we do day in and day out,” freshman Dylan Sampson, the Vols’ leading rusher, said. “That’s what we do to be the best offense in the country, and that’s really the standard. If the number isn’t like that, then we’re doing something wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.