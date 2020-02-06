The biggest moment of Heritage’s wrestling season had arrived, and with everything on the line the Mountaineers placed their hopes on James Neff — a senior who, following a three-year absence, didn’t expect much out of himself when he picked up the sport again this season.
It was an unlikely spot for Neff, but he was up to the challenge. With less than one minute to go in his tied heavyweight bout with Maryville’s Adrian Gumm, Neff secured the go-ahead points with a reversal and then sealed the victory — and Heritage’s eighth-consecutive regional championship — with a dramatic pin.
Not bad for a kid who was confident his wrestling career had ended long ago.
Neff’s performance in the regional final helped Heritage secure a No. 1 seed for this weekend’s TSSAA state championships at the Williamson County Expo Center. The Mountaineers and Maryville will be in the Class AAA field, and Alcoa will compete in the Class A-AA field.
“It’s going to be fun,” Neff said. “I’ve never been there before. I’m excited to be part of it and get the experience.”
If his childhood had stayed in one place several years ago, this weekend would not be Neff’s first trip to the state tournament.
As a young prodigy, Neff had a lot to look forward to one day when he could finally join the Heritage varsity team.
Heritage coach Jerry Teaster was in the beginning stages of building Blount County’s best program, and Neff won three AAU youth state titles under Teaster’s tutelage. Neff’s early success, strong work ethic and soaring potential were a perfect match for what Teaster was trying to bring to the Mountaineers.
Two years before that could happen, however, the dream came crashing down.
Following his seventh grade year, Neff and his family moved from Blount County to Cleveland. The change of atmosphere combined with a more rigid wrestling culture turned off Neff from the sport.
Cleveland is a perennial power on the state wrestling scene, including a current No. 2 state ranking, but Neff didn’t take to it well when he joined his middle school team in eighth grade.
“It was really serious,” Neff said. “There was no fun in it at all.”
So after winning all kinds of big matches in elementary school, Neff hung up his singlet seemingly forever.
The bigger affect on Neff’s life, he said, was that he didn’t feel comfortable living in a bigger city. He likes to fish, and he likes to bowl. He didn’t find much of either in Cleveland.
Great news came when the family moved back to Blount County before his junior year. Neff felt like he was home again.
“When I came back I was really happy,” he said. “I had all my friends here. I like the people. It is more my environment.”
With wrestling so far in his rearview mirror, however, he had no plans to pick it up again. Teaster didn’t push Neff, but he did get reacquainted and asked several times for him to join Heritage’s team. Neff turned him down each time.
Not long before wrestling practiced started this season, Teaster tried again. He saw Neff leaving school one day and brought up the idea. This time there was a little crack in the door, but Neff didn’t want to give up his spot on the Heritage bowling team.
No problem, Teaster told him. The teams would make it work. The next day, Neff was at wrestling practice for the first time since he was in the eighth grade.
“It’s my senior year so I figured I’d do it the last chance I got,” Neff said. “Jerry talked it up pretty good, and they could use me. I figured I should come back.”
With so much rust, though, Neff didn’t have high expectations. That changed during an early tournament when he won a close bout with an opponent from Blackman.
He was far from a finished product, but Teaster said that wasn’t the most important thing to come from that tournament. It’s not about individual moves. It’s about believing in yourself.
“The biggest thing we fight all the time is confidence,” Teaster said. “Once you get these kids believing, they’ll do everything they’re trying to do. They’ll be coachable. That was the biggest thing with him — just be confident.”
That confidence combined with returning to an environment he loved and missed for three years played a big role in Neff reaching a level that made Teaster have confidence in him to perform in such a big spot at the regional finals.
Heritage coaches liked Neff’s matchup against Maryville’s Gumm because of their matching skill and body size. Their belief paid off in a big way when after conserving his energy for much of the third period, Neff felt Gumm get out of position, got his own hips around and into a spot to secure a reversal.
Putting his opponent on his back was icing on the cake, but the most special aspect of that moment was that it happened while he was surrounded by the people who always had loved him and welcomed him back with open arms after a few years away even if he had decided never to wrestle again.
“James is definitely part of this family,” Teaster said. “He’s a great testimony to why we do what we do.”
