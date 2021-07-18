KODAK — Jared Young’s approach was different this time two years ago.
The Tennessee Smokies’ first baseman and Chicago Cubs’ 15th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University got away from what made him a pro baseball prospect and his game was suffering because of it.
More than halfway through the 2021 MiLB season, Young is rediscovering himself at the plate in his second full season with Tennessee and it’s paying dividends for the Smokies who have now won 12 of their last 17 games dating back to the end of last month.
Tennessee’s most recent triumph was a 6-3 win to split the series with Double-A South leader Mississippi Braves on Sunday at Smokies Stadium.
In that five-game tilt, Young hit .429 with a home run, three doubles and six RBIs. He has two homers, nine doubles and 14 RBIs since being activated from the injured list back on June 30.
“Honestly, I’ve just been trying to keep things as simple as possible,” Young said. “I was here in 2019 and it seems like I got a little clouded with my mind sometimes and I was swinging at everything. I wasn’t playing baseball like I used to when it was fun. That’s kind of what this series has been about, having fun.”
And the rest of his Smokies teammates are having fun, too.
The Braves jumped out to a 3-1 series lead, taking a 11-4 win in the opener on Tuesday and a 5-3 decision on Wednesday before Tennessee answered with a 10-2 win on Thursday.
Mississippi held on 4-6 Friday, but the Smokies managed to set up a possible series-evening game in the finale after blanking the Braves 2-0 on Saturday.
The Sunday game summed up the series — and the last few weeks — for the Smokies, perfectly.
Mississippi that took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first off of a Shea Langliers RBI double that scored Justin Dean.
The Braves added to that lead again in the top of the fifth to go up 2-0, but Levi Jordan blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to tie it up at 2-2.
After Jordan’s game-tying score, Langliers answered again for Mississippi, singling to shallow left field and bringing in the go-ahead run..
Brennen Davis came through in the sixth with his second solo home run of the series, sending a ball over the wall in right to tie it at 3. Nelson Maldananon followed an inning later by crushing a ball that landed well beyond the center-field wall to bring in three runs and give Tennessee its first lead of the game at 6-3 in the seventh.
“I think we’re just hitting our stride,” Young said. “Some of the guys got healthy and hey, we scuffled in the beginning, but don’t sleep on us. We’re going to get good and we’re going to keep getting some wins ... I think it shows that when we play good, we can play with anybody in this league.”
Young and company will look to keep on that stride well into July when they face Rocket City in a five-game road series in Madison, Alabama starting Monday.
The Smokies took five of six games in their last meeting with the Trash Pandas June 29-July 4 at Smokies Stadium.
“Positive momentum,” Young said. “We’re going to try and keep everything positive in the clubhouse and that leads to positive results. You’ll lose a game here and there and we’ve lost some tough ones, but we can’t get down on ourselves. We’ll come back (Tuesday) and try and win all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.