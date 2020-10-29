Timing is everything, and in the case of the William Blount girls basketball team, it made the search to replace Todd Wright after his resignation on Oct. 16 painless.
Jason Kallenberg, who served as an assistant under Wright the past four seasons, has been named the interim coach for the Lady Governors just before the team opens practice on Monday.
“I felt like that would be the easiest transition for the girls with the timing of coach Wright’s departure,” William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp told The Daily Times. “(Kallenberg’s) experience and the girls’ familiarity with him made it an easy selection.”
It will be the second head coaching tenure for Kallenberg, who led Knoxville Central’s girls program from 2006-10, amassing a 36-72 record despite never fielding a team with more than nine players and never having the depth to have a junior varsity team.
He still managed to lead the Lady Bobcats to a 14-12 record in his final season as coach in 2009-10, marking the first time Central finished better than .500 in a decade. The Lady Bobcats fourth-place finish in District 3-AAA that season was the program’s best district finish in 12 years.
That experience makes him a perfect candidate to be at the helm of William Blount’s rebuild, which starts with “bridging the gap” between the high school program and the middle school programs over at Union Grove and Carpenters Middle School.
The Lady Governors will be tasked with competing in one of the state’s toughest districts with a young roster that features two players with legitimate varsity experience.
“I definitely think I can lean on some stuff that happened at Central in terms of not having the numbers right now and the fact that we are going to be extremely young and inexperienced,” Kallenberg said. “Hopefully, that will help us grow as the season goes along.”
William Blount will reevaluate the position after the season, but Cupp said Kallenberg will have a “three-month interview” starting with the Lady Governors opener at McMinn Central on Nov. 24.
Kallenberg hopes it can be more than a one-year gig while also being available to watch his daughter Jenna, a freshman guard for Western Kentucky, play on occasion during her collegiate career.
“I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity four years ago from coach Wright and the administration to give me a chance to be a part of the program and have a front-row seat to coach my daughter,” Kallenberg said.
“I’ve made some great relationships here, and I would love for it to become a long-term situation if the opportunity presents itself.”
