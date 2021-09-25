GAINESVILLE, Fla. — JaVonta Payton streaked down the Florida sideline, looked back at quarterback Hendon Hooker and extended his hand.
The play Tennessee’s offense had struggled to connect on for three straight games finally came through as Hooker’s pass found Payton in stride, the Gators’ nearest defenders several yards behind him.
The 73-yard pass and catch led Payton to Steve Spurrier-Florida Field’s orange-painted north end zone and suddenly the Vols were leading No. 11 Florida, 14-10, in what was the highlight of an impressive first half.
The Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) pulled away in the second half as myriad mistakes for Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Florida’s electrifying offense proved too much in a 38-14 loss on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but Payton’s play displayed what an asset the Mississippi State transfer receiver can be for the Vols’ offense.
“I realized I was open immediately,” Payton said. “The safety crashed hard, so I knew I was going to be open. Just connecting on that ... it was just amazing, getting that opportunity and being able to put up points.”
Payton, who scored his first career touchdown as a Tennessee player in its 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech, only caught one other pass against Florida, finishing with two receptions for 82 yards.
“The (Florida) defense wasn’t doing much,” Payton said. “As far as third-and-long situations, they were playing Cover 2 a lot. ... It was just about us trying new plays and doing new things. I don’t think the defense changed a lot.”
Payton was a key pickup for head coach Josh Heupel’s staff in the offseason after playing two seasons with the Bulldogs where he logged 19 catches for 225 yards and a score in 2020, and was expected to be a big contributor for the Vols, joining receivers Jalin Hyatt and Velus Jones Jr.
After Tennessee’s first two games against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh, however, Payton had tallied just two receptions for 14 yards, but came away with three catches for 46 yards, including the touchdown on the Vols' opening drive, in the Tennessee Tech game.
Not being more of a factor before the Florida game hasn’t fallen entirely on the senior. Tennessee quarterbacks Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker have struggled to hit big plays down field with their receivers running open.
Milton overthrew Payton on an early third down in the loss to Pittsburgh — a play that would have extended a Vols drive but instead turned into a punt.
Having Hooker at quarterback the past two weeks has shown that Payton is becoming one of his favorite targets for big plays, but a lack of stability at quarterback and injuries has fed into that inconsistency.
“In practice, it’s not too much different,” Payton said. “We have guys rotating so every player gets to roll with every quarterback. ... It’s not anything new for us and we have that chemistry, but it’s about executing plays.”
Tennessee showed in the Florida loss that it has the ability to stretch the field and come up with momentum-shifting plays in spurts, but consistency is still an issue four games into the season.
Both running backs Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small had strong rushes going up against the Gators’ defense, which had excelled in stopping the run, and the backfield combined for nearly 150 yards on the ground — 59 more yards than top-ranked Alabama ran on them the week before.
A passing game that takes advantage of the defensive breakdowns Tennessee has faced so far could tie the unit together as the Vols look to catch up to the upper echelon of the SEC.
“I honestly think that playing Florida this early was great for the whole team,” Payton said. “A team with that much talent, you know, you can go and execute and progress off that. They have talented (defensive backs), talented (defensive linemen) ... just going off that film and watching it, just getting better off of that will totally help us further along in the season.”
