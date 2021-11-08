KNOXVILLE — JaVonta Payton’s final game stats don’t usually jump out of the box score, but that’s been OK for Tennessee.
The former Mississippi State transfer and Vols senior wide receiver has 365 yards receiving on 14 catches on the season, nearly 200 less yards than the team’s leading receivers, Velus Jones Jr. and Cedric Tillman, but Payton has managed to be just as lethal, particularly early in games this season.
On the road against then-No. 11 Florida on Sept. 25, Payton streaked open down the sideline and gathered in a Hendon Hooker pass before sprinting into the end zone for a 75-yard score that gave Tennessee a brief 14-10 lead over the Gators with 11:40 left in the second quarter.
Three weeks ago at No. 4 Alabama, Payton’s 57-yard touchdown catch put the Vols up 14-7 on the Crimson Tide late in the first quarter and more recently versus No. 18 Kentucky, he scored on a 75-yard screen pass on the first play of scrimmage.
Outside of the Florida loss, both touchdowns from Payton have been an early spark in what would go on to be impressive offensive showings from Tennessee — despite Payton posting most of his stats on one play.
After his touchdown catch against Florida, he went on to finish with 82 yards on two catches and at Alabama and Kentucky, he ended up with two and three more yards, respectively, for the rest of the game.
If that’s Payton’s identity in this Tennessee offense, he’s fine with embracing it and so are his teammates.
“I mean, if that is what they say then I will definitely take that role,” Payton said. “A lot of my teammates do come up to me at the beginning of the game, and they tell me I got to go, and it is my turn to start it off. I mean, I like it that the team comes up to me early in the game and asks me to get them started.”
Payton has been the early catalyst for a Vols offense that has made a remarkable turnaround in the first year of head coach Josh Heupel’s system.
Scoring fast is the team’s forte and they put it on full display in their 45-42 win over the Wildcats last Saturday night.
Tennessee held on to the ball for just 13 minutes and 52 seconds for the entire game and still managed to score five touchdowns.
Its first touchdown, scored by Payton less than 10 seconds into the first quarter, set the tone.
“After that (touchdown), going on the sideline and going to all the guys and letting them know we have to keep the gas rolling and keep it moving,” Payton said. “We can’t slow down at any point in the game. That first play was definitely a momentum booster and you got to go out there and tell the guys we have to keep it rolling and keep up on all points.”
According to Heupel, Payton not getting more targets in the second half isn’t planned, but the fact that he’s making the most of limited opportunities is all that has mattered.
“Just the way it unraveled, the way the game ended up being played,” Heupel said. “That first play, that’s a great play by JaVonta. Making the guy miss in space and taking it the distance. Showed that to the team today. Princeton Fant and Velus Jones Jr., the perimeter blocking, the strain, not just being a hat on a hat but straining and creating that space gives JaVonta the opportunity to make the safety miss. It creates the space that’s needed there. JaVonta did a really good job the other night and will continue to.
“He’s a guy that’s not getting balls in the third quarter or fourth quarter on purpose, it’s just the way the game has unfolded. Some of that’s just coverage and where the ball’s predicated to go off of that.”
