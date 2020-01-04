KNOXVILLE — It’s clear Jazmine Massengill doesn’t care about being the top scorer for the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
On Thursday night against Missouri, the sophomore point guard took four shots in the Lady Vols’ 77-66 SEC-opening victory.
She also doled out a career-high 12 assists — the sixth most in a single game for the program — while committing just one turnover.
“She's playing with a lot of confidence right now, and I still want her to be even more aggressive offensively, maybe in some transition opportunities,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said, “But I'm very proud of her play and how she is running the team."
Hailing from Chattanooga, Massengill has seen her role expand since Evina Westbrook transferred to UConn and Zaay Green suffered a season-ending ACL tear. She is coming through in a big way for No. 22 Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC), which will face a major conference test Sunday at No. 13 Kentucky (11-2, 0-1). Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
Massengill averaged 17.8 minutes and started just once last season. This season, she has started in all but one game while averaging 27.4 minutes and 6.5 points.
That dramatic increase in playing time is in large part because Massengill is becoming one of Tennessee’s most reliable players. She has 64 assists — already exceeding her total of 42 from 2018-19 — while averaging fewer than 1.5 turnovers.
Massengill has had double-digit assists in two of Tennessee's last three games. She has turned the ball over three times over that stretch.
"She has played really consistently,” Harper said. “She's looked to distribute the ball, and she's looked to really run the offense. She communicates really well with the bench in terms of what we're trying to do and what we're trying to look for.”
Massengill was thrust into the starting lineup on Nov. 11 at Notre Dame in place of Green, who had just been ruled out indefinitely. Massengill nearly notched a double-double that game with a team-high 13 rebounds and nine assists. Both categories were career highs for her at the time.
Those contributions helped Tennessee down last season’s NCAA runner-up, 74-63. Massengill has upped her career high in assists twice since then.
"(It's) feeding players in the right spot and really just trying to emphasize getting them the ball,” Massengill said on Dec. 1. “We have a lot of scorers on this team, so it would be selfish to not give them the ball at the right time."
Players such as Rennia Davis have benefited from Massengill’s unselfish style of play. Davis is Tennessee’s leading scorer with 16.7 points a game. She has scored in double figures all but once while notching seven double-doubles this season.
"I love it,” Davis said of Massengill on Nov. 19. “I feel like every scorer loves to have a point guard that's willing to pass the ball. She knows that she has teammates that can put the ball in the basket.
"That's not to say that she can't because — clearly — she can, but I feel like she always has her teammates as the first option."
Massengill isn’t the only point guard stepping up for Tennessee. Freshman Jordan Horston is also finding her stride. Like Massengill, the 6-foot-2 Ohio native has started in all but one game. She is averaging 23.9 minutes and 10.2 points while matching Massengill’s 4.5 assists.
Horston is also averaging more than four turnovers.
In a postgame press conference on Nov. 19, Harper said Massengill and Horston’s different playing styles complement one another.
“Jordan looks to make plays,” Harper said. “She's going to be flashy. I think Jazmine is a little bit more reserved, a little bit more cautious. … It's a nice balance. Jazmine has done a really good job of communicating with me during the games, so that's been a positive.”
Massengill’s willingness to learn was on display in that same press conference. The Lady Vols had just beaten Stetson, 73-46.
In that game, Horston led the team in scoring with 11 points while Massengill dished out five assists.
“Coach Kellie makes it a lot easier to be comfortable with this team,” Massengill said. “She lets us know what we need to do and what she wants us to work on and different pieces that we need to do to put this team together."
