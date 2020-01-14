The Jefferson County girls basketball team defeated Seymour, 71-47, on Tuesday night in a District 2-AAA matchup.
Maci Pitner led Seymour with 14 points while Aebri Graham contributed 11 for the Lady Eagles (8-10, 4-3).
Jefferson County (15-3, 7-0) was led by Cayla Smith (22 points).
The Patriots pulled away early, outscoring Seymour 21-7 in the first quarter.
Seymour will return to action Friday against South Doyle.
