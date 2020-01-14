Sophomore guard Jennifer Sullivan scored a game-high 25 points to propel The King's Academy to a 55-41 victory over Knoxville Catholic on Tuesday.
Fellow sophomore backcourt mate Bailey Burgess tallied seven points while sophomore McKenna Monger, eighth grader Amelia Pfeiffer and junior Jenna Timmerman added six apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.