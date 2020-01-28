A big night by Jennifer Sullivan led The King's Academy girls basketball team to a 44-37 victory over Knoxville Webb on Tuesday night.
Sullivan scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the come-from-behind win. The Lady Lions trailed by 10 points at halftime but limited Webb to one point in the third quarter and then erupted for 20 points in the fourth.
Jenna Timmerman added nine points for TKA, and Bailey Burgess scored eight points.
