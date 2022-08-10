At the end of his junior season with the Heritage basketball team, Jet Murrell had a difficult decision to make.
After starting for the Mountaineers on the hardwood, Murrell, a two-sport athlete, knew he wanted to play collegiate golf and that spending every second of spare time he had improving his game was the best way to achieve that goal.
“It was really tough (to quit basketball),” Murrell told The Daily Times. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was 4 years old, so it was sad to leave it. I’m just trying to prepare for my future and pursue college golf.”
Heritage golf coach Neal Leatherwood also serves as an assistant on the basketball team. He was among the first people Murrell approached with his decision.
“(Murrell) was sure that (focusing on golf) is what he wanted to do,” Leatherwood said. “He decided that basketball was going to take more time away, so I supported whatever he wanted to do.”
Both Murrell and Leatherwood have seen the difference in his game since shifting his attention towards golf. The extra time in the summer he’d normally give to basketball camps has given way to hours on the golf courses at Green Meadow Country Club and the Mountaineers’ home course at Lambert Acres.
“(Being able to focus golf) has helped a lot,” Murrell said. “I’m employed at Green Meadow, so I get a lot of free golf there and I get a lot of free golf (at Lambert Acres). Just having those two courses to go back and forth to practice on and taking that time from basketball and putting towards golf has helped me improved a lot this summer.”
“For golf, you can’t play it for six weeks and be done until next year,” Leatherwood added. “(Murrell) has played it all summer, he’s played in tournaments. He works at Green Meadow and practices. His game has gotten better. That’s the only way you can do golf. Just get out there and play.”
Those offseason practice sessions will be key in helping Murrell have the kind of season he is aiming for.
He reached the region tournament last season, falling just shy of a representing Heritage at the state tournament in Sevierville. With one last go-around him in the prep ranks before him, Murrell wants to make it to the biggest stage in Tennessee high school golf.
“I’ve just been putting the work in,” Murrell said. “I’ve put in hours of practice this summer because my goal this year is to make it to state.”
Leatherwood has the same expectation, especially if Murrell can replicate what he did last season and also build off of the work he put in during the offseason.
“(Murrell’s) still got to figure out that when he gets mad after one shot, he’s got to leave it and go to the next one,” Leatherwood said. “He’s gotten a lot better. He absolutely can (go to state). He puts a lot of expectations on himself, which is good, but he’s good enough to get to the region and beyond. Golf is golf, but he’s a great kid. That’s the bottom line of everything.”
Murrell showed some of the growth in putting bad performances quickly behind him Tuesday during Heritage’s home match against Maryville, Knoxville West and McMinn Central at Lambert Acres.
A day after struggling in a match on Monday, Murrell came back out and led the Mountaineers with a score of 38. The ability to move on from a rough outing and finish with a better score bodes well for Murrell’s hopes of a strong senior season.
“(Monday) we had a match and I didn’t so good, so I came out here with the mindset of just trying to do better,” Murrell said. “I did. I shot five strokes better than I did yesterday. Really, it was just hitting them into the fairway. I’ve been struggling with my driver lately, but if I can put them in the fairway, I knew it’d be pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.