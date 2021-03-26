SEYMOUR — Jett Foley employed a mental strategy of sorts while preparing to take a free kick for Alcoa in front of Seymour’s goal Friday night.
With just 10 minutes left and the score tied, the Tornadoes were running out of time to pull ahead. But Foley didn’t let that pressure get to him.
“When you’re on a set piece like that, you have to imagine there’s no wall, there’s no keeper — you’ve just got to place it,” Foley said. “That’s what I did. I just envisioned it going in, and it happened.”
It worked. From some 20 yards out, Foley buried his shot just under the crossbar and into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal as Alcoa downed Seymour, 3-2, on the Eagles’ home turf.
“Anything in front of the goal is dangerous, so if we can earn (a free kick) there, we’ll take it,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “When you’ve got a tight wall like that, you don’t have too many angles to shoot from in that space, but he did a really good job. The main thing is keeping it down and on frame.”
It was a fairly evenly matched game, as evidenced by the 2-2 halftime score despite the Tornadoes outshooting the Eagles, 8-3, in the first period. Austin Hackett put Seymour on the board first when he curved a corner kick from the left side of the field, untouched, into the top right corner of the net 20 minutes into the game.
“That’s not something you plan for offensively or defensively,” Corley said. “I don’t think we do too badly responding to goals. I’m pretty pleased with how we handle ourselves in those situations.”
Alcoa’s Matt Stewart certainly bounced back quickly. He answered for the Tornadoes four minutes later when he broke loose down the field with the ball, turning on the speed to get behind Seymour’s defense.
One-on-one with Stewart, Seymour goalkeeper Levi Burdett charged the ball in an attempt to block the shot, but Stewart got it off just in time to tie the score at 1 with 15:50 left in the half.
“We don’t draw them up that way but, if we can get him behind a defender, they’re not going to catch him,” Corley said. “And he knows how to place the ball, so we got a good goal out of that.”
The Tornadoes took their first lead of the game after Stewart took a free kick from some 30 yards out, aiming it across the middle to the left post. That’s where Houston Burchfield was waiting to finish the job. Burchfield swooped in and redirected Stewart’s kick into the back of the net to put Alcoa ahead 2-1 with 11:44 left in the half.
Like its first goal, Seymour’s second one warranted some style points when Ethan Estep used his head to connect on a Michael Fetteroff cross and bury the ball into the back of the net to round out the first-half scoring.
At halftime, both coaches found points in need of improvement to discuss with their teams.
“They’ve got to connect, they’ve got to make better passes, and they’ve got to keep the ball on the turf,” Seymour coach Fred Ellis said. “It was just little things that cost us.”
What Corley wanted to see from his squad was continued improvement on defense.
“We challenged the back four to communicate better and keep their shape,” Corley said. “We felt like we were getting dragged out of where we should play. We had to keep our shape and step forward and be a little more aggressive.”
Both teams had their opportunities to break the tie in the second half, during which the Tornadoes and Eagles each recorded three shots on goal.
While Foley’s game-winner wasn’t scored in play, Corley credited the team for getting in a good position to draw the foul and create that opportunity.
“Our guys are fit and ready to go,” Corley said. “If we could just continue to improve, our style of play and communication on the field will keep getting better.”
