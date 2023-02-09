Not many positives came out of Tennessee’s 91-90 double-overtime loss at Mississippi State on Monday.
The Lady Vols (17-9, 9-2 SEC) barely led after the first and third quarters and remained tied with the Bulldogs (16-7, 5-5) after the first overtime period. Several turnovers down the stretch hurt Tennessee’s momentum and helped allow Mississippi State to ultimately overcome it.
Many of Tennessee’s highlight moments, though, and the major positive from the disappointing loss can be attributed to Jillian Hollingshead.
She finished with a double-double, tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was a testament to the growth the sophomore forward has experienced with the Lady Vols since transferring to Tennessee from Georgia.
“It’s a good confidence booster,” Hollingshead said. “My team trusted me and fed me the ball, and I just went up with confidence. I know Jordan kept saying to me, ‘You’ve got to go up with confidence. You’re good, you’re good.’ So just hearing that from my teammates and just letting them pass to me, it was a good confidence booster.”
“Obviously, we needed to have her in there and get us some buckets,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper added. “I did not think we finished well in the first half in the paint. I thought we missed a lot of easy looks, but for the game, Jillian was able to really capitalize and knock a lot of those down. I thought she did a good job on the boards, getting herself to the free throw line as well.”
Hollingshead was a McDonald’s All-American and rated as the No. 5 forward in the country by espnW while playing for McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. In her freshman season with the Lady Bulldogs, she averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while missing multiple games due to illness and injury before joining the Lady Vols.
She started the season as a reserve post behind Tamari Key, splitting time on the court with Jasmine Franklin and Karoline Striplin. After Key was ruled out for the season due to blood clots in her lungs, the production of that corps became all the more important, and Hollingshead answered the call.
Though she still has not earned a starting role, Hollingshead is averaging the most points (5.7) of Tennessee’s remaining post players. She’s also third on the team, and highest among the posts, in rebounding per game (4.3).
A large part of that growth in her play is due to a growth in confidence. Senior guard Jordan Horston noted it after the Lady Vols defeated Ole Miss, 65-51, on Feb. 2.
“She’s working hard. She’s fighting for her position, calling for the ball,” Horston said. “I remember at the beginning of the year, she was like a little mouse. Now she’s demanding the ball. I’m like, ‘Jillian, you need to tell them, give me the ball.’ She’s getting better with them, we’re hitting her, finding good touches.
“It’s better for our offense to work inside out. Everybody gets a touch, and just let her go to work. She can get open and she can score around the basket, and that’s good for us.”
Hollingshead’s growth will continue to be good for Tennessee as postseason play approaches. After losses in three of their last four games, the Lady Vols need a strong finish to the regular season and in the SEC Tournament in order to earn optimal seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Thankfully for them, their latest revelation in the paint is showing no signs of stagnation.
“I am getting more comfortable,” Hollingshead said. “It’s a battle every night and the competition is only getting tougher and tougher. The girls are only going to get bigger, stronger, so you’ve just got to fight at the end of the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.