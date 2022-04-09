KNOXVILLE — It seemed like a harmless play that the defense was about to snuff out.
From his own goal line on his second drive leading Tennessee’s second team offense during Saturday’s scrimmage at Haslam Field, quarterback Joe Milton threw a simple swing pass out to receiver Jimmy Calloway.
The play looked like it was going to be another highlight for a defense that had an afternoon full of them as they crashed in on Calloway, who was still behind the line of scrimmage. He managed to make one player miss, then reversed field, back into the end zone behind him before catching the far sideline and racing 80-plus yards for a touchdown.
The play headlined Tennessee’s second scrimmage of spring camp, this one replacing the annual Orange and White game due to ongoing renovations at Neyland Stadium and was open to the media.
“Great play by him,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Obviously (he) has so many athletic skills and traits and, you know, just the growth and evolution of him as a player. It speaks to a lot of the young players that we have inside of our program. Excited for him to perform that way.”
Calloway showed flashes of being a key playmaker in Tennessee’s fast-paced offense as a redshirt freshman last season, appearing in three games and having a breakout performance with a team-high 84 yards receiving, 44 of which came on a catch and run for a touchdown in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh.
Now, the 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore is trying to work his way into a bigger role in Tennessee’s wide receiving corps, which is looking to replace Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton.
If Calloway can make more plays similar to that long touchdown, playing time won’t be a problem.
“Today was probably his best day on the grass,” Heupel said. “You want that in those competitive situations, for them to rise to their best performance. For Jimmy, he is so talented. The way he approaches and does everything in his life, but also on the practice field and in the meeting room (is what it will take for) him to maximize his talent. He’s a guy that inside of our program, we have high expectations for. ... It was great to see him formulate that.”
Defensive takeaways
While offensive fireworks were expected, at least in spurts, the Tennessee defense stole the show late.
The Vols managed three turnovers on the afternoon, all of which were returned for touchdowns on the last couple of drives.
“Some huge plays on the back end of the scrimmage,” Heupel said. “I love the competitive nature and makeup. Offensively, had a couple of drives early in the scrimmage. Defense is able to reset, find energy, find momentum, continue to make plays. You want back-and-forth and I love the way the defense finished off the scrimmage today.”
The first came after freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas coughed up the ball on a run play. It was picked up by lineman Omari Thomas and returned the other way for a touchdown.
The last two turnovers came on interceptions, both of which were thrown by backup quarterbacks. On the ensuing drive after Williams-Thomas’ fumble, Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler’s pass was intercepted by walk-on defensive back Will Brooks who ran the ball back untouched for the score.
Walk-on Gaston Moore had his pass later tipped at the line of scrimmage and snagged out of the air by freshman linebacker Elijah Herring, one of Tennessee’s standout additions in its 2022 signing class, and also returned for six.
“Elijah Herring has done a great job,” Heupel said. “It’s the young guys, you’ve seen him. If you saw him in December, he’s completely different physically right now than he was when he got here on campus. Played a bunch on the front line in high school, moving to the second level (in college). He is learning how to pick up pullers and schemes and be able to fit off of that...He is completely engaged in the process and has show great growth every day.”
Hooker shines, Jackson struggles
Quarterback Hendon Hooker’s time with the first-team offense was limited, but he made an impression, going a perfect 7-of-7 passing on the 12-play opening drive and then capping it with a touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Warren.
“Well, (it was) just unique in the way it unfolded,” Heupel said. “The first drive for the (first team). ... It was strictly play-count and how we’re trying to manage each set for all of our guys to get a lot of competitive work and (Hooker) happened to get a bunch of it on the first drive.”
Milton managed to make some big plays with his arm with his given reps, including two touchdown passes, his first going for more than 40 yards to Jack Jancek. Another one of his big throws was to Ramel Keyton in stride down the sideline for a big gain.
Tayven Jackson, a 4-star freshman, led the third team for most of the scrimmage, struggling along with the rest of the offense through botched snaps and coverage sacks which limited the passing game.
“I thought Hendon did a really good job managing some things,” Heupel said. “Joe made a bunch of plays today — a scramble, a deep throw down the middle of the field. He’s been really consistent throughout spring practice. Tayven, as a young guy, continues to get a bunch of reps. He’s learning from every single one of them. Just like all of our young guys, the game, there’s a lot of moving parts. ... I love that he’s resilient and comes back and competes the next play no matter what’s going on with the previous play. He’s got a bright future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.