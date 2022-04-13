There’s no room for error in District 4-4A baseball.
In order to win, William Blount has to bring its best each time it squares off with a district opponent. Its home victory over Bearden on Wednesday was a prime example of that.
With the score tied at four runs each in the bottom of the sixth inning, Job Matossian smacked a single to bring home Brooks Bird and give William Blount the only run separating the two teams in its 5-4 win, which allotted the Governors the tiebreaker over Bearden in the district standings.
“Job’s a good ballplayer, great athlete,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “I told him in the huddle he’s really grown up this year. He’s had some big hits, led the game off for us with a big double, and then there in that bottom of the sixth, two-out base hit to score the go-ahead run was clutch for us. He’s done a great job.”
The Govs (12-10, 4-2 District 4-4A) get the tiebreaker nod over the Bulldogs (12-8, 1-5) because of their regular-season sweep. William Blount defeated Bearden on the road earlier this season.
“Every district win in this district is so tough,” Young said. “You don’t take them for granted cause they’re so hard to get. Every one’s important and you just try to win as many as you can. At the end of the season, you look up and see where you’re seeded.”
The Bulldogs struck first, earning a run on a sacrifice groundout in the top of the first inning.
The response by the Govs was swift.
Not long after Rohde Kirkland batted in Job Matossian with a double, William Blount loaded the bases with no outs and Ethan Prats drove Kirkland home on a sacrifice fly. Nate Ray gave the Govs a 3-1 lead before the inning expired via a sacrifice groundout, scoring Will Vance.
Bearden’s Brady Frederick smashed a would-be homer that was called just foul in the second inning, but the Bulldogs made up for it in the third, using an RBI single to trim the deficit to one run. They threatened for more with the bases loaded, but Kendall Brewer struck out the final batter to thwart it.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the top of the fourth, scoring a run on a bunt that Brewer couldn’t field quick enough, but the Govs’ starter again retired the side with a strikeout.
Though Kirkland gave William Blount another lead with an RBI double that scored Carter Abbott in the bottom of the fifth, Bearden again knotted the score with its own two-base hit that brought in a run in the next half inning, putting the weight on the shoulders of the Govs offense.
Matossian answered the call with his RBI single, and with the win on the line in the top of the seventh, Bird retook the mound and forced a routine out to first and a strikeout, then rebounded from a single with a pop out to close the game.
“(Brooks) is just a sophomore, but he’s growing up every day and he’s one of the guys we trust on the mound,” Young said. “He came in and threw strikes and got outs and got through the top part of the order there in the sixth, gave us a chance to score that run and win it. He did a good job.”
“These guys fight,” he added. “They’re competitors and they pick each other up. We got three in the first and I would have liked to have had one in the second or third or fourth, but we got one in the fifth and we scratched one across in the sixth, so that’s key.
“Our pitchers did a good job. Kendall (Brewer) competed out there and battled. I told them before the game, ‘If I can get four (innings) out of you, we’re happy with it,’ and he gave us four good innings, turned it over to Brooks and we were able to win.”
