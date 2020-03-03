One of the best players in Tennessee has never advanced out of the region tournament, falling one victory short of clinching a spot in the Class AAA sectionals three consecutive years.
Joe Anderson vowed that his final go-around would be different, and after Clinton came out firing and threatened to be the latest team to dash Maryville’s hopes, he took matters into his own hands.
The senior guard flipped momentum in an instant, scoring 17 points in the second quarter to jumpstart a dominant performance that propelled Maryville to an 80-53 win over Clinton that punched the Rebels’ ticket to the sectionals for the first time since 2014-15.
“They were up to start the second quarter and I just decided I needed to go score,” Anderson told The Daily Times. “I wasn’t losing this game four times in a row, so I started making shots.”
The Furman signee scored in bunches to set up a Region 2-AAA championship between Maryville (28-4) and Oak Ridge (26-4) that determines who gets home-court advantage in its sectional and who travels.
They’ll meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maryville.
Clinton (16-14) hit three 3s en route to a 15-14 lead after the opening period, but Anderson scored seven unanswered points to open the second quarter to give the Rebels a lead that continued to go grow as the minutes ticked away.
He canned back-to-back mid-range jumpers after a pair of free throws by junior Josh Seiler and then added a conventional three-point play and one of his six 3-pointers in a 29-second span.
The intermission did not slow Anderson, who tallied 11 of his 14 third-quarter points in a four-possession spurt that totaled one minute, 11 seconds. At the end of said outburst, he had as many points (31) as Clinton did despite not scoring in the first quarter.
“The big difference between this year and last year is Joe knows when to pick and choose his time to put his foot down — whether it be when we’re up 10 to bump it to 20 or if we’re struggling,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “He’s an unselfish point guard, but he also picks everybody’s basketball mind about when to play and when not to.
“Tonight, he made a couple in a row and he was going to go.”
The scoring spree put all eyes on Anderson, who countered that attention by carving up Clinton up with precision passing that led to seven assists.
Junior Jack Brown was the only other Maryville scorer in double figures with 17 points. Seiler and senior Ashton Maples added nine and eight points, respectively.
“The other four guys that are on the court for us are weapons,” Eldridge said. “It’s such a tough guard for other teams when you have to commit two guys to Joe because who are you going to leave open? We have four or five other guys who can really shoot it and attack.
“We’re a tough team to guard, especially when we get it going, and the last part of the second quarter and the whole third quarter we were about as good as we can be.”
Anderson guided Maryville to that level of potency, and he has plenty more in store to carry the Rebels to their first state tournament appearance in five years.
“We’re not done yet,” Anderson said. “Like Coach (Eldridge) always says, not too high of a high, not too low of a low. … I want to beat Oak Ridge very bad because if we do, we get to host sub-state and our coaches who have played in an away sub-state game that it is so much better to play at home than at someone else’s place.”
