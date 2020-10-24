I’m going to preach an old sermon today. It’s about COVID again.
Everybody keeps wishing it will simply go away. Some are even doubting that it is a serious health issue. Those are the folks that haven’t had a family member die from this stuff yet.
We’ve grown complacent. It is like it is “old” news and not worth our interest. But as temperatures have dropped, sending people indoors, the rates are climbing again.
Hospitals in Denver and Salt Lake City are packed with COVID cases. Health care systems that spent months preparing are finding out that those preparations may not fill the need.
“It’s just the flu.” No, it is a particularly vicious mutation of most of the things that we have called the flu. It is nasty, and it is deadly.
“We’re all going to get it sooner or later.” Maybe. And maybe that herd immunity thing will help healthy people deal with it. But we need a vaccination for it. Soon.
“It only kills those that are already sick.” Not true at all. There are many, many cases where COVID has killed young, healthy people.
“It’s not the COVID that’s killing a lot of these people.” Well, yeah it is. I get the fact that if you are older and sick that COVID may just be one more thing in a group of things that you die from. But pneumonia alone is not nearly as deadly as pneumonia plus COVID.
I’m at risk. Most of my friends are at risk. If you live long enough, you will have health problems. It doesn’t take much to compromise your health and make you more at risk of dying from COVID. Hypertension. Asthma. Diabetes. Compromised immune system. Things that people deal with all the time and you never know it.
“Our sports teams are still playing, so it must be under control in our schools.” Not at all. Both Greenback and Seymour have forfeited football games because of it. And I’d be willing to bet that a lot of people are avoiding testing so they don’t test positive and have to be quarantined.
That’s fine for you, but what if you give it to your grandmother? What if you pass it on to someone else and they give it to a family member? We simply must take responsibility for each other.
So let me remind you about what we should all be doing.
Wear your mask. You don’t think it works? No doubt that some are better than others. What I do know is that it will keep your fingers out of your mouth. That’s huge. That alone makes wearing masks the smart thing to do.
Socially distance. I know it’s not fun and it’s not easy, but I don’t want your germs and I bet you don’t want mine. So keep your distance. This 6 feet for 15 minutes thing? I don’t really think that’s valid. The experts said so? I still believe that more is unknown about COVID than is known.
Wash your hands. Hand sanitizer is OK. The problem is when we touch our mouth. Or touch food that goes in our mouth. Just wash your hands before doing either.
Avoid large groups. The chances of someone in that large group being COVID positive are high and increasing. Reduce your chances of coming in contact with that person by simply staying away.
This isn’t a hoax and it isn’t a political scam. It’s real and it’s scary.
