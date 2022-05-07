I want to live. That’s why I exercise every day.
I’ve said it probably a thousand times, but the absolute best exercise program you will do is the one that you do. I don’t care what it is. As long as you are moving, it is good for you.
This isn’t my opinion, it’s something that we know. Sir Isaac Newton said a body in motion tends to stay at motion — a body at rest tends to stay at rest. He didn’t have the human existence in mind, but it’s true for us, too.
I want to live. That’s why I don’t smoke. Never have, never will.
On the side of the cigarette pack, it doesn’t say that this might be a bad idea. No, it says that it’s bad for you. Something like, you’re going to die before you’re supposed to.
I want to live. That’s why I look for meals where the ingredients have a single name. Broccoli. Salmon. Carrots. That’s how you should grocery shop.
I had a family member who ate fried everything. I went to a meal at her house one time where literally everything on the table was fried. Fried meat. Fried vegetables. Fried bread. Fried dessert.
She lived to be 103. Here’s the thing: we don’t share a gene pool. She obviously could get away with that. I can’t. You probably can’t either.
My wife had a grandfather who lived to 90 and had red-eye gravy almost every day of his life (look it up). I obviously didn’t get those genes either.
I want to live. I have a primary care physician that knows my name. I know that one of his sons is a world-class drone racer and another plays baseball. He knows that I spend a lot of time on a bicycle and that my blood pressure is hard to manage.
Same thing for my cardiologist, my dermatologist and my gastroenterologist. If I run into them at a restaurant, we catch up on families and stuff. I want them to know who I am. They are important, essential even, to my health.
I want to live. I don’t ever want to be a burden on my children. I want to be that old man that still does what he wants to without endangering himself or others.
I want to live. I want to see what kind of adults my grandchildren become. I’m excited about their future and want to be around to be proud of everything they do.
I want to live. I want to be healthy until I’m really old. I want to go out with a bang. Not with some lingering illness that requires long-term care. No, I want it to be something spectacular, like a bike wreck at 107.
You don’t think you can control that? Sure you can. Most of the problems that accompany old age can be mitigated by a healthy lifestyle when you’re younger.
Childhood obesity leads to a life full of health problems as an adult. Uncontrolled medical problems like blood pressure when you’re younger become bigger problems as you age.
Diet and exercise, and good medical care.
And as I get older — really old — you’re not going to find me in the rocking chair on the porch. You’re going to find me on Old Walland Highway. Or on the river.
In the woods. Somewhere outside doing something I love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.