“Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important, develop from the negatives, and if things don’t work out, take another shot!?”
I was out biking this week and stopped by a local country market where the proprietor gladly allowed me to use her bathroom. On her wall were several quotes, some with credits, some anonymous. This one happened to stick out to me, I guess partly because I had never seen it before.
“Life is like a camera.” If you think about what has gone before, you probably don’t think of your life in the terms of a movie. Our memories are more like a series of snapshots. Or at least short snippets of video. Never full-length movies.
I can remember walking off the football field after a particularly painful loss. I remember walking beside my position coach and saying, “Sorry, Coach.” He said, “It’s OK, Joe. You gave it all you had.” A brief moment.
That simple reply, offered during a down moment, meant everything to me and is still with me today. There are profound lessons to be found in moments like those. Coaches that I know and admire look for those moments.
You’ve heard me mention the cliché “life lessons” way too many times. But there are moments, brief comments even, that can change lives. Such is the impact of a good coach or a good teacher.
“Focus on what’s important.” There are those of you that will disagree with me, but I truly believe sports are important. Oh, not undue emphasis on professional sports which, I suppose, are important for their entertainment value. I’ve always been more interested in the high school athlete.
Sports are important to promote an active lifestyle, to learn how to be coached, to understand what it means to be part of a team. To discover who you are, to figure out the benefits of hard work — to see the fruits of your labor.
“Develop from the negatives.” Absolutely. Adversity is going to happen. Everywhere. In life. In sports. No one lives their entire life without encountering difficulties, without dealing with negatives.
I’ve heard many coaches tell their teams, “At some point, you’re going to face some adversity.” It’s how you deal with it that will tell you who you are, what you are made of. That’s true in sports. And definitely true in life.
Everything doesn’t go as we plan. Sometimes there’s a plan out there that replaces our own plan. As hard as you might work, you might still lose the game. You work diligently on your jump shot only to miss the game winner. Your team is driving the football down the field when you fumble. You miss a crucial shot on goal.
How do you respond? Does it affect your next attempt? What do you do with those negatives?
“If things don’t work out, take another shot.” I work a little bit with the kickers on our football team. If they kick well, I want to be the person there cheering them on. And if they miss, I’ll be there telling them to put it behind them and get ready to kick another — that you can’t affect the past, only the future.
Life isn’t always as cozy as that. We don’t always get a second chance at life’s events. That’s why you’ve got to keep your head up and your eyes open, looking for the opportunities that life gives you. And be prepared to meet those opportunities because you have a solid moral base, live a life based on principle, and know who you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.