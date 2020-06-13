And I’m supposed to be on the beach next week. I was supposed to be in DC in May. Then there was this trip to Disney.
Didn’t happen, won’t happen. All the travel I had planned has been cancelled.
I love to travel. Being very active in the American Physical Therapy Association, I do a lot of travel on business for that professional organization.
I also do a lot of work with the state legislature on behalf of physical therapy and am usually back and forth to Nashville often through the year.
We take a family vacation to the beach every year.
My wife and I usually go somewhere in the fall to hike and explore. Some buddies and I take a biking mancation about every other year.
I’m still amazed with travel of all kinds. The thought of getting on an airplane in Alcoa and magically being transported to some place like Washington or Denver or Chicago still amazes me.
My bucket list doesn’t include activities like skydiving (no way) or biking across the country (I don’t want to be away from home that long).
It includes places I’d like to visit. Like Machu Picchu.
And Terre Cinque. Gros Morne.
Don’t get me wrong…I’ve been able to do things and see things that a smalltown boy has had no right to see or do. I am truly blessed. I also love good restaurants. I enjoy movies and parks and our mountains. I love biking with friends and coffee with colleagues. I love sports of all kinds. Social distancing has made all that difficult at best. I’ve also been able to be on the sidelines of high school football games for 38 years.
For me, there is no finer place to be on a fall Friday evening than at a high school football game. And I get to be a part of the team. That has been an incredible gig.
I love Clemson football, because my son played there and they treated him well. I love their stadium and their traditions.
It helps that they’ve been really good for the last few years.
I’m not a huge NFL fan but I will always pull for whomever Randall Cobb is playing for.
I may become a huge fan of the Houston Texans now that he is on the receiving end of passes from Deshaun Watson (who, by the way, played at Clemson).
And my buddy Geoff Kaplan is their Head Athletic Trainer.
I’ve already told him to take good care of Randall.
I look forward to watching Clemson football, to Friday night sidelines, to traveling for business and pleasure. I love my job and what I get to do every day.
I love coming home to my wife every day at the end of work.
But I need the whole package. I need that family beach vacation and the first morning paddleboarding on the ocean at daybreak.
I need the camaraderie of national colleagues as we attempt to make physical therapy better. I need the engagement in the Tennessee legislature as we all work to make Tennessee a better place.
I need time to simply connect with many friends from around the country.
I need that group bike ride with my friends.
So, let me tie this rambling mess together. What do we do now?
In a world forever changed by Covid-19, what’s next?
When so much of that has been taken from us, what can we safely do to return to normalcy?
I bet I’ve been asked a hundred times if there will be high school football this fall (there will be).
College football games will be played but not before packed stadiums. I’m not even sure that there will be fans in NFL stands.
We shall see.
Yet, we need these things.
We need sports and travel and experiencing life outside our four walls.
Don’t get me wrong-on the scale of importance in the world today, sports are way down the list. Loving each other, ending discrimination, feeding the hungry, housing the homeless — all those things are off-the-scale more important than sports.
But to live life most fully, we also need to have the opportunity to pursue happiness.
For many, sports provide that.
As we enter New Normal, let’s hope that sports are part of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.