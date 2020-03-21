I’ve been asked a lot this week if I was going to write about the coronavirus. Yes and no. This is going to be about the coronavirus but not really about the coronavirus.
Yes, our world has been turned upside down. I’m basically a scientist. I deal better with research and data. We don’t have that so much right now. We are functioning off of our best guess and what we know to be generally safe health practices. Unfortunately, we are all seeking answers to questions that may not have answers.
At the very core of the problem is that with this virus, we are contagious before we are symptomatic. We can transmit it to others without having any idea that we were even a carrier.
So we wash our hands and cover our mouth. We don’t shake hands and we avoid crowds. We are doing what we know to do to avoid transmission of disease. And we hope and pray that it is enough.
But these obstacles can become opportunities. A friend told me the story of a young mother who, because of schools being closed and businesses shut down, found that her young family got off the hamster wheel that so many families find themselves on and began seeing each other differently.
They discovered a new level of love that they didn’t know existed. They discovered that when it was necessary to depend on each other, to help each other get through these tough days, that it helped them to grow as a family.
That’s a familiar refrain. It is often in our toughest times that we grow the most. At the very least, it is when we find out truly who our friends are. That reaches to all parts of life. And family.
We’ve had quite a few family vacations. Most are memorable and great opportunities to be together. But the vacations that we remember most vividly were the trips when things didn’t go exactly right. Like getting stuck all night in an airport. Or the time at the beach when it rained. Every. Single. Day.
It’s sort of a sink or swim thing. You either find a way to get along and make the best of things or you don’t, and everyone is miserable. My advice? Take these troubled times and make the best of them. Do things together with your family that you might not have taken the opportunity to do were the circumstances different.
Need to avoid crowds? Head for the mountains. There are over 800 miles of hiking trails in the Smokies. Play charades. Acquaint your kids with board games. Drive the Cherohala Skyway.
Because here’s the thing: In this time when we are so fearful of our health, there are a lot of things that you can do to improve your situation. You have more time to exercise. You don’t need a gym for that. Use your imagination and what you have at home.
Eat smarter. You might have more time to plan healthier meals. You might find that you are cooking a lot of things that you have on hand. If the grocery store shelves that I saw yesterday are any indication, we are all soon going to be eating more out of the freezer and cupboard. But you really should have more opportunity to think about what you are eating.
Call someone that you haven’t talked to in a long time. Do something for somebody else, even if you can’t do it in person. Go out of your way to tell somebody what they mean to you. Those things will help you deal with the stress inherent to the world situation.
We are truly in this thing together and better days will come. Demonstrate unconditional love. In these times, when everyone is struggling just to get by, loving someone without any expectation of something in return can be an expression of our best self.
