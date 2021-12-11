I’m always happy to hear from people who read my column. It’s not an ego thing — more of an affirmation that the message means something to somebody.
This last week, I heard from one of those. He starts his Sunday morning by sitting down with a cup of coffee and the newspaper, looking first for my column. He added that before he met me — I spoke to his civic club — he thought I talked about myself too much.
Ouch! Really? Yeah, probably. But then he added that once he met me and heard my whole story, he understood that I was a storyteller and an educator. That using my own experiences was my way of teaching lessons.
OK. I’ll take that as a compliment. I certainly do tell stories. Maybe that’s what happens when you get old. What I do find is that I look back at the lessons that I’ve learned and then want to share them. In doing so, I hope to help someone that needs help. Or advice. Or encouragement.
Life experiences give you a lot to talk about. And old folks have had a lot of life experiences.
But here’s the thing — and the difference between a good, happy life and an unsatisfying life — did you learn from those experiences?
I — here I go again with the “I” stuff — have done a lot of work in leadership development. I ran the company that I was principal owner in for 28 years. I’ve held offices and positions at many levels, and I still mentor a large group of young professionals. I tell them all the same thing: give the other person the room to make a mistake.
One of my strengths is that I am willing to make a decision. I am willing to make a mistake. Too often, I see leaders and managers that simply won’t make a decision because of the overwhelming fear of making a mistake.
I’ll make that decision at the risk of being wrong. But here’s the thing: you’ve got to know and admit when you’ve been wrong. You must admit your mistakes. And you must learn from those mistakes.
I don’t quite agree that we learn more from our mistakes than we do from our successes, but I do feel like that it is a tragedy to make a mistake and learn nothing from the experience.
You find this column in the sports Section. I avoid politics and religion here, but I know that often I leave folks scratching their heads, wondering what this has to do with sports.
Sports are life lessons. OK, maybe I’ve used that phrase way too much. It’s probably better
to say that sports are opportunities for life lessons. Failure to learn lessons from sports is another tragedy.
I’m not talking about professional sports — that’s entertainment. I’m talking about youth sports and high school sports, and yes, even college sports. There are so many lessons to
be learned, it just seems a shame to reduce
sports to winning and losing.
Your season a disappointment? Hopefully you learned what it takes to come back next year and do better. Your playing time isn’t what you hoped for? Did you gripe and moan about the coach or did you figure out what was missing from your game and spend the offseason fixing that?
We all make mistakes. And unless your aim is too low, you will always fall short of your own expectations. It’s what you do next that determines your ultimate success.
