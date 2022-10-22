OK, it’s about time. Pickleball is sweeping the nation, and I’ve never written a single word about it. It’s not that I have anything against it, it’s just that I’ve never played it, and I don’t know much about it.
It is easily the fastest growing sport in America. Tennis courts are being retrofitted to accommodate pickleball. It doesn’t take much space and all you need is a net, a ball and a racquet. It is estimated that over 5 million people play pickleball. And it’s easy to learn.
If you don’t know what it is, it’s a game with a ball and paddles played on a court that looks like a miniature tennis court. Part of the appeal is that almost anyone can play it, since it doesn’t require a lot of movement. Those with shoulder or knee problems find that they can do just fine on a pickleball court.
I have friends that have tried valiantly to get me to try it. Uh, sorry, but I’m not interested. I’m a tennis player (Well, I used to be, and now I’m trying to be one again) and don’t need another sport.
But it actually does look like fun. At the John Sevier courts, where I often play tennis with my tennis-playing grandson, the pickleball courts are packed and those folks certainly seem to be having loads of fun.
Those that play regularly often mention the sense of community that comes with pickleball players. Indeed, that’s what I’ve observed. It seems to be a friendly sport.
It has something of a reputation as an old person’s sport. While it certainly appeals to senior citizens, there are tons of young folks playing pickleball. On a recent Sunday afternoon, at least half the people playing at John Sevier were in their 20s and 30s.
USA Pickleball, the sport’s governing body, puts the estimate at about 17% of pickleball players being 65 and over. There are tournaments and pro leagues that just continue to grow in popularity.
The cool thing about the game is that it seems like anybody can go out and have fun playing the game almost from the first time on the court. That’s definitely not the case for tennis. It takes you a while to get the basics on a tennis court that will allow you to really enjoy playing.
That’s not a condemnation of tennis — it’s still my choice of racquet games — but you’ve got to be persistent to get good at it. Not so much for pickleball. It’s been called a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis.
I’ve seen every shape and body type on the pickleball court. One fellow that I know — a senior citizen — looks nothing like an athlete, with a bit too much belly. Before pickleball, he had lived a largely sedentary life.
I’ve watched him on the court, and he is nimble and agile. He’s actually good. Really good. And he plays every day. Instead of running from one side of the tennis baseline to the other, pickleball requires only a couple of quick steps to make a play on the ball. And few shots are overhead, which seems to be easier on the shoulders.
Just like every sport out there, there are certain basics that you need to follow to avoid injury. Always warm up thoroughly. Never just jump out there and start keeping score.
Work on strength and flexibility on a regular basis. Just playing pickleball is never enough.
Here’s the thing: people are out there moving and finding joy in movement. And that’s a good thing. That’s something I can really get behind.
Oh, and I ran into an old friend this week who asked my how I was enjoying retirement. That just won’t go away. Folks, I am not retired!
