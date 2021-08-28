“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
That quote is attributed to Benjamin Franklin, but I wasn’t there so I can’t verify it. But it is definitely true today.
So, what can you do to prevent injuries? First, let’s break injuries down into two parts, acute and chronic.
Acute injuries are those where there is an actual injury — you know what you did. Let’s say you jump up and come down on somebody’s foot. You sprain your ankle. That’s what I consider an acute injury.
It doesn’t have to start hurting the moment you do it, but if you can remember doing something, then it falls under the acute category.
Chronic injuries are more those that happen when you have no idea what happened. Those are a bit harder to figure out. That’s why a thorough history is important. When we ask you a lot of questions, we’re not being nosy.
A lot of times, those chronic injuries are the result of the “too’s.” Too much. Too far. Too hard. Too different.
Maybe your long running workout is five miles but today you double that and run ten miles. That is often too much. Big changes in your training can result in injuries that appear gradually.
Or you decide to do deadlifts in the weight room and haven’t been doing deadlifts for a while. But you want to see how much you can do so you load up the bar with a lot of weight. Bad idea.
First, if you haven’t been doing a particular lift for a while, your form may not be good. You need to add exercises based on good form and that often requires someone there to critique your form.
And jumping up to much heavier weights is just too much as well. You need to build up to that over weeks, even months. That’s what I’m talking about when I talk about the “too’s.”
Drastic changes in our training program are just downright problematic. Take dealing with the heat, for example. If you spent the summer under the air conditioner and now you are expected to compete in the heat, you’re already in trouble. You need to have acclimatized to the heat over the course of the summer to fix that.
When it comes to acute injuries, you might ask yourself (or me) how can you prevent an actual injury? How can you prevent the injury that happens when you land on someone’s foot, turning your foot in?
That goes back to the training that you do away from your sport. If all you do is lift weights, then when your sport requires you to run and change directions, you simply aren’t prepared for it.
Agility drills, running drills, all those many things that a thorough training program involves, those things prepare you for actual sports participation. It isn’t just a sports performance thing, It is an injury prevention thing, too.
If you don’t know how to properly land from a jump, then you are more susceptible to an ACL injury. It’s that simple. And it isn’t so easy as simply acknowledging how to land from a jump, you need to practice it. And practice. And practice.
You have to train your body to withstand the rigors of sports that most surely involve changing direction, reacting to the game, and moving your body under control.
Fatigue is also a factor. Many injuries occur when you’re tired. Your body simply can’t react as quickly or effectively as it needs to. That means that endurance levels are incredibly important.
Just remember, prevention is in the preparation. It can really be that simple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.