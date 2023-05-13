I must admit that it has taken me some time to get used to girls in high school wrestling. I can remember how, at first, it was girls competing against boys.
Now, girls have their own division and their own championship. That’s the way it should be. I have a new young friend that must be a heck of a wrestler. A high school sophomore, colleges are already talking to her.
I’m going to date myself here, but when I was in high school, girls played basketball on a split court. It was a basically a three-on-three game, with one team having three defending players on one half of the court and three offensive players on the other. And you could never cross half court.
What you had was six-on-six, but the three on defense never got to score and the three on offense never had to play defense. It was an awful game.
I believe that Tennessee was one of the last two states in America to adopt a regular five-on-five, full-court game. This was about the time that the Pat Summit era was beginning, and the colleges were all playing full court.
Folks, this was not pre-historic times — it was the 70s! Not that long ago.
I can also remember as a high school senior going to the principal with classmate Suzie Smith, requesting a powder puff (girls) football game as a fundraiser for the Senior Prom. He denied that request, stating that girls were not built for contact sports.
He said, and I kid you not, that if a girl’s chest gets bruised, it will turn to cancer. I will give him the latitude of the times — that may have been medical opinion back then. Thank goodness we know better now.
Somewhere along the way, Title IX was passed, which basically mandated that colleges must offer equal opportunities for female athletes. The sports world changed on its axis with that decision.
I’m part of a group known as The ICCUS Society, which is a group of 45 sports physical therapists from around the world that gets together each spring for two days to discuss the latest in research, treatment techniques, and innovations.
That group is made up of some of the greatest minds in sports rehab. I just got back from this year’s meeting a couple of weeks ago. It was an incredible meeting of the minds.
One of the things that I brought back from that meeting is a commitment to impact girls’ sports, particularly in the arena of preventing ACL injuries. We need to be more proactive in that regard and you’re going to hear more from me in the coming months.
But one thing stood out. The prevalence of ACL injuries among females is dropping. For as long as I can remember, females had eight times the number of ACL injuries as did males. The latest statistics suggest that this figure is dropping. A ratio of 5:1 is now where it seems to be.
Don’t get me wrong — ACL injuries remain one of the most common serious knee injuries out there and how often that happens really isn’t dropping. But the incidence among females does appear to be dropping.
And early sports participation among girls is likely one of the reasons for that. In other words, those opportunities created by Title IX and other initiatives are having a lasting impact on the health of female athletes.
Without all that, we wouldn’t have girls wrestling. Or a lot of other things. Softball. Girls tennis. Even high school volleyball. Girls competing at golf and swimming and track. Females running marathons!
And wrestling. Sometime next season, you’re going to find me cheering loudly on the sideline of my young friend’s match. I think I can be a fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.