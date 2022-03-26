“Small holes sink big ships.”
I couldn’t find who to attribute that quote to, but a friend who works out in our gym was the one that told me about it. He said it might make a good topic for a column.
What are your small holes? What is it that’s keeping you from your best health, your best self?
Time? There are 168 hours in a week. Let’s say you spend 45 of those either working or traveling to work. And another 56 hours a week sleeping. That leaves 67 hours.
Let’s generously say that you spend 3 hours a day eating or snacking, that’s 21. It takes me 15 minutes to shave and shower but let’s say you take an hour a day. That still leaves 39 hours a week.
You belong to a club? Maybe an hour a week. Attend church? Another 3 hours for most. What else? Mowing the yard? Two hours. Cleaning the house? Three hours, maybe. We’re down to 30 hours a week.
Thirty hours of time that you can call your own. Hobbies, gardening, visiting, running errands, parenting. For the purposes of this discussion, let’s just say that you spend 20 hours a week on all that. Now we’re down to 10 hours a week.
Ten hours every week that you can spend taking care of yourself. Exercising. Getting outside. Going for a walk.
But don’t take my word for it: Do your own math. If your health is a priority, you’ll find the time.
Opportunity? Well, for the getting outside part, that’s really easy around here. Our Greenbelt system is amazing and somehow keeps growing. It is a wonderful oasis in the middle of where we live. Haven’t been to the new Craig Jarvis Park yet? Oh, my. It is amazing and thank you Dr. Jarvis.
Have you looked to the east lately? One of the things that I brag about to visitors is that a huge part of our county lies within the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It’s right there! Everything you could possibly want.
There’s a gym on every corner so that’s not an excuse either. But you don’t need a gym to work out. A couple of kettle bells, a space in your garage or basement, maybe a jumping rope, a box to use for step-ups.
Eating better? That one does take some effort but not much. It all depends on what you put in your grocery cart. Put in the effort at the grocery store, a little more food prep, a little less fast food.
If you’re playing a sport or on a team, what are the small holes there? If an offensive lineman on a football team takes the wrong steps, the play could be over. If the running back hits the wrong hole, even by a little bit, it just won’t work. You’ve got to do the little things right.
Little things might be preparation. If you expect to hit the majority of your free throws, you’ve got to put in the effort. I’ve never met anyone that was naturally good at shooting free throws. Maybe more than anything on a basketball court, the charity stripe requires effort.
It might be adequate sleep. Or eating right. Whatever it is that keeps you from being your best. Those are small holes that will sink big ships.
And here’s the thing about those small holes. Once the ship starts leaking a little bit, it doesn’t stop. Those small holes keep getting bigger. The excuses multiply. Your health or your performance starts to sink.
What are your small holes?
