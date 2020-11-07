It’s getting colder outside, forcing people inside a bit more. I’ve got several thoughts on this.
First, adapt and head outside anyway. I think you’ll find it to be quite pleasant if you dress properly and move once you get out there.
Some people think (some know) that I’m pretty crazy for riding a bicycle through the winter. I’m here to tell you that it really isn’t that bad at all. This week, it was certainly colder but by dressing properly, bicycling was actually incredible this week.
Mountain biking at Dirty South in Knoxville on Tuesday, gravel bike on Wednesday, road bike on Thursday — all were absolutely wonderful. Sure, it’s a bit cold when you start but after you get warmed up, it was perfect.
I know that people see runners out there in shorts and maybe a long sleeve t-shirt with gloves and a toboggan and think that they must be insane. But by generating some body heat through exercise, I’m sure they are quite comfortable.
Same thing for hikers. Layers are the key. And take items in your backpack that will accommodate changes in weather.
Take the kids to the park. Once there and moving, they will be fine. If you just stand there and watch them, you might get cold but that’s what jackets and scarves are made for. Take the short hike up to the tower at Look Rock.
In colder weather, the air is cleaner and crisper. The trees losing their leaves just means that the views are even more vast and spectacular. There may not be a better time to head for the Smokies than in the middle of winter.
Second, it’s more important to follow COVID-19 precautions as you spend more time indoors.
There is no doubt that more time inside and more people in closer quarters makes social distancing more difficult. We also know that colder weather brings on the cold and flu season.
Hospitals in colder climates are already seeing a huge upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Denver hospitals are full. It just makes sense.
I’m not going to argue the whole mask thing. Science has told us that masks work and common sense tells me that the mask doesn’t have to be impervious to help. Any barrier will reduce the distance that the droplets will travel.
I know for sure that wearing a mask keeps my fingers out of my mouth. I had no idea how bad I was until I started wearing a mask.
Right now, it seems that fewer folks are wearing masks than did earlier in the summer. That’s disappointing. Masks are more important now than they were then.
I’ve been at sporting events where masks were few and far between. I heard one complaint that a person wasn’t going back into such and such store because they enforced the mask rule. Don’t punish a business for trying to protect all their customers.
And one last thing — stay in contact with older folks. The longer nights and colder weather also lead to seasonal stress disorder, depression, and a more sedentary lifestyle.
Visits are probably still a bad idea.
Help them by encouraging them and by assisting them in being more active.
