In my book, there are three kinds of people when it comes to regular exercise. Those that are training for a sport, those that are training for good health, and those lost souls that don’t know where they are going — or don’t care and don’t do anything)
One of Blount County’s most acclaimed athletes, someone that has been an internationally ranked tennis player at times, and I have become great friends through the years as she seeks performance at the highest level.
She has always come to me with her injuries, but I have also advised her on how to train for her sport. I haven’t been the only person she depended on. She had a whole cadre of fitness professionals and coaches that she consulted with in her efforts to be the best she could be.
One bit of advice she once received bears repeating if only for how wrong it was. She was told by one fitness professional that, “to get better at tennis, you’ve got to play more tennis.”
Uh, wrong! You’ve got to pay attention to the other components of sports performance. Like endurance, strength, and flexibility. You’ve got to understand the importance of the little things like nutrition and sleep. You’ve got to spend some time on the mental aspects of the game, how you approach your preparation, how you maintain your focus and how you deal with adversity when it comes.
Quickness, agility and balance can be trained. You really can get faster by training for it. You may never run a 4.2 40-yard dash, but you can take time off of where you are now. Foot speed can be improved. Hand speed can be improved.
But those things require time away from your sport.
That’s where sports performance training comes in, and there’s no doubt that those things are important, essential even.
It used to be that athletes avoided strength training. Lifting weights was for football linemen and body builders. Pete Rose was one of the first pro athletes to really challenge that notion.
It was thought that lifting weights would cause you to be “muscle bound” and would take away from your athleticism. This was especially true for baseball. We know better now.
Weightlifting for tennis? Absolutely. There isn’t a sport out there that won’t benefit from strength training. But what should that look like? For that, you need professional advice.
Here are a few key ingredients for any program. Your program needs to be sport specific. Again, you need a professional for that and not just any professional, someone that understands your sport.
Your program needs to be whole body, that is, it needs to focus on multiple body parts and muscle groups for everything you do. You may want bulging biceps but sitting and doing isolated dumbbell curls does nothing for sports performance. If you’re doing that, you’re doing it just for a look you want to achieve.
A key ingredient to effective, overall body strengthening is eccentric lifting. That means that if you pick up a weight, you set it back down.
You don’t drop it. A too prevalent technique these days is to pick up a weight, drop it and then pick it up again. Doing so means that you don’t understand muscle physiology or performance development.
There really is no basis for it. If you’re competing, where the goal is to pick up or push the highest weight possible, then maybe. But if you’re trying to get stronger, then you pick it up and set it back down.
Oh, and if you’re training to stay fit, live long and be healthy, the same principles apply. Whole body exercises. Stretching. Eat right. Sleep enough.
