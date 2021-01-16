Joe Black treasures 39 years spent as athletic trainer for Maryville football

Joe Black knows it’s a cliche, but there’s a saying that rings true for the longtime physical therapist and athletic trainer.
“If you find something that you really love, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Black said. “It’s all been fun. I’m lucky to have been in the right place at the right time and with the right skillset.”
Black has been a fixture in Blount County’s sports scene since 1981. He works at Total Rehabilitation at Cherokee and is also manager of outpatient rehabilitation for Blount Memorial Hospital.
Among the highlights of Black’s career in sports medicine is his 39 years spent serving Maryville’s football program as its athletic trainer. Black, 67, announced after this past season that he is stepping down from that role to spend more time with his family.
“I still love it dearly and will miss the kids, miss the coaches, miss Friday nights,” Black began. “But my wife has put up with this for 40 years, and I have grandkids who are growing up. … It’s time.”
Black has long had a passion for sports medicine. He earned a Physical Therapy degree in 1977 and opened up his own practice in Blount County in 1981. A year later, Bob Haralson — who founded Maryville Orthopedic Clinic — asked Black to cover for him as athletic trainer at a Maryville football game. Black jumped at the opportunity.
That first game on the Rebels’ sidelines stuck with Black for something that happened at halftime, when one of Maryville’s best players approached him complaining of a sore jaw. Black examined him and quickly determined that his jaw was broken.
“That’s an easy diagnosis,” Black said. “His teeth didn’t fit together and, when he moved his jaw, I could feel a crunch in the joint.”
Black told the player he should sit out the rest of the game — a verdict the kid protested. Black said the boy then revealed he had been punched in the face at school that day, meaning he had played the first half with his jaw already broken.
It was at that point Don Story — the Rebels’ coach at the time — intervened and asked Black if the kid should play. Black responded no.
“Don Story (told the player), ‘Go get your clothes on, you’re done,’” Black said. “(Story) probably had no idea who I was. To have that confidence in a complete stranger is a testament to his character.”
That ability to make decisions right for the players is why Black said he never felt inclined to work at the college or professional level, where athletes’ best interest isn’t always prioritized above winning.
Black’s presence in Blount County expanded throughout the 80s, when he began working with other high school schools in the area. He would make the rounds every day, stopping by Heritage, then Alcoa, then Maryville and — finally — William Blount, in that order.
“It’s really never been hard,” Black said of what might sound like a taxing daily routine. “Yeah, I worked a lot of hours back then, but I was trying to build a practice and gain a reputation. I wanted to be the go-to sports person.”
That is certainly what Black has achieved, as evidenced by his 2004 induction into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame.
By the mid-’90s, Blount County had enough athletic trainers for every school, allowing Black to start working almost exclusively with Maryville. His son was playing for the Rebels’ football squad at the time, and Black got to be on the sidelines with him in 1998 when they won their first state championship in 20 years.
Black has been with Maryville’s program for 14 state titles, including in 2000 when the Rebels started the season 0-4 before winning the next 11 games, including the state final. The next year, they replaced 16 starters and still won another championship.
“I had such a small part in that, but I was a part of it,” Black said of Maryville’s reign of dominance that continues today. “The joy was being part of a team and being part of a staff and working together for things. That’s the stuff I’ll miss.”
The stuff Black said he won’t miss is working from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. or fighting heat issues on 104-degree days in July and August. He had knee replacement surgery in 2019 and, come August of 2020 when football was kicking into gear, he just felt drained.
“I’d go home and tell my wife, ‘OK, now in November when we’re in the playoffs and this is fun, you remind me what it felt like in August,” Black said. “I knew physically it was time and family-wise it was time, but I did one more year.”
Now, athletic trainers David Ivens and Amanda Cagle are in charge at Maryville. Black said he plans to use the time he would ordinarily dedicate to football to seeing his grandkids and traveling with his wife.
However, Black isn’t retiring from his day job at Cherokee, nor did he choose to step down from his position at Maryville because he stopped enjoying it.
“I didn’t fall out of love with it, that’s for sure,” Black said. “It’s a great place to be, and (Ivens and Cagle) deserve the opportunity to experience what is truly one of the best gigs out there.
“I’m not going away — I’m just not going to be on the sidelines.”
