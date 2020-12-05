In a perfect world, I would be celebrating another Maryville High School football state championship this morning. Alas, we ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals and the season came to a sudden end.
Still, it was a great season and I’m honored to have served this team as their athletic trainer and sports physical therapist. I’m especially proud of this group of young men. If you had told me when this senior class was freshmen that they would lead us to the success we’ve had this year, I would have doubted you.
But if I’ve learned anything from MHS football through the years, I’ve learned to never underestimate them. In 2000, we started the season 0-4. There was talk of a moving van showing up at Coach George Quarles’ house. We won the next 11 in a row including the state championship game.
In 2001, we replaced 16 starters from the year before. Rebuilding year? Nah. Another state championship. This year, we replaced 17 starters. Reloading? Obviously!
I’ve now been a part of the MHS football program for 39 seasons. My first game was in 1982 when Dr. Bob Haralson asked me to cover for him. Here’s what I remember from that game — Maryville’s best player came to me during halftime saying that he had hurt his jaw.
I examined him and decided that he had actually broken his jaw. Obviously, that’s not an injury that you can play through. When I told him that, he said that he had played the first half with it so he was OK to play the second half. It seems that he had been punched at school that day, breaking his jaw on both sides. He hadn’t told anybody about it.
Here’s what I remember most: Maryville Head Football Coach Don Story looked at me, a complete stranger at that time, and asked if he should play. I said “no.” Coach Story turned to the player (remember, he had played the first half with a broken jaw) and said “go put your clothes on.” The fact that Coach Story trusted me and supported my decision made a lasting impression on me. To this day, he is one of my heroes.
Through the ’80’s, I didn’t just cover Maryville — I covered all our local schools. Most days during football season, I would leave my office, head first to Heritage, then to Alcoa, drop by Maryville, and finish at William Blount. If Coach Bill Satterfield at Greenback had somebody for me to check, I would head that way. Sharon Wood of Maryville College would help out on Friday night but I would usually end up at the biggest game, especially if it was between two county teams.
In the early ’90’s, we began adding athletic trainers and eventually got to where we had an athletic trainer at each school. Tracy Martin at William Blount. Terry Byrd at Heritage. Peggy Bratt at Alcoa. That’s when I was able to focus on just Maryville High.
By the time my son was playing, I was covering only sports at Maryville. It was a great pleasure being on the sidelines with my son in 1997 and 1998 when they competed and then won the first of the current string of state championships.
I’ve been a part of a lot of incredible teams and memorable games but it’s over. The semifinal game was my last contest on the sidelines of MHS. Athletic Trainers David Ivens and Amanda Cagle are now in charge.
It’s time. Football takes such a huge amount of time. My wife has put up with this for 40 years and she and my grandchildren deserve more of my time.
Thank you for all the coaches that have made me a part of the staff. Thank you to all the players that have been a part of my life for so long. Thank you to all the student trainers that have kept me young. A huge thank you to the parents of my athletes that have trusted me to take care of their kids. The greatest compliment I’ve ever received may be the oft repeated comment that “I feel better knowing that you are there for my child.”
Oh, and by the way, I’m not going away completely. I’m not retiring, I’m just giving up MHS football — you can still find me every day at Total-Rehab at Cherokee seeing patients and doing what I do.
And if you need me, I’m easy to find.
