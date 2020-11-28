If you read this often, you know that I am strongly in favor of youth sports participation. You might also know that I am strongly against early sports specialization. Let me back up and talk about some things impacting both.
One of my grandsons is seven and has not shown a lot of interest in sports. He’s tried baseball, soccer, basketball, gymnastics and football. Now I’ll go ahead and tell you that there is a pretty good chance that he will be a football player. His dad played and was quite good and I can tell you that this one will definitely have the body for football.
He thought baseball was totally boring. Standing in the outfield, he spent most of his time playing in the grass. Standing on third base, when he was told to run home, he headed for the dugout.
Soccer was OK, but I’m pretty sure he was more interested in the snacks afterwards. Basketball was fun for a while, but his interest often seemed to wane. In gymnastics, he just wanted to play.
But then this year he played flag football at Parks & Rec and he finally found something that he seems to love. His coach was a wonderful man who worked hard to make the game fun for all participants. Oh, the coach wanted to win, I’m sure, but not at the expense of any of the kids.
I’m not going to tell you that he excelled at flag football. He didn’t. We were just happy that he understood the basics of the game and ran in the right direction. But he loved every minute of it. He also participated in the MHS flag football camp the last two Saturdays and was truly sad when it was over.
Flash back to a couple of years ago when another grandson played in that same flag football league but had a coach who was totally focused on winning. I don’t know exactly what was said when my grandson asked if he might be allowed to carry the football just one time, but the answer was obviously no, and my grandson walked away devastated.
I do know that he hasn’t been back out for football since. Maybe he wasn’t going to be a football star but how does anyone know that at 8 years old?
Folks, I’ve been around youth sports for 59 years, in every capacity imaginable, and youth sports serve two purposes — to get kids moving and to help them learn to enjoy sports. No one knows if an 8-year-old or a 10-year-old or a 12-year-old is going to be a great athlete.
I know that some kids show athletic brilliance early and you know that one day they will probably be really good at one sport or another. But I also know that for every one of those there are probably 10 that seem lost on the field or maybe run to the dugout when told to run home. And those kids might ultimately be the best player on the team. Regardless, the last time I checked, team sports require more than one good player.
Case in point: there was a local kid that never started a football game until he got to high school. He played but was considered too slow or too unathletic or something … I don’t know. This kid was All-State in high school and was a scholarship football player in college.
So if you think that you’ve identified the next Randall Cobb or Trevor Clifton and they’re still in elementary school, you’re nuts. It’s impossible. That means that focusing on one sport at an early age is insane. And it leads to injuries.
And if you think that winning a flag football league championship has anything to do with developing football players or teaching someone to become “winners,” then you’re just as clueless. But if you instill a passion for the game, whatever the game, then you’ve done your job and you will produce champions at something.
