SEYMOUR — Joe McCord wanted redemption.
A day after squandering a walk-off opportunity in Alcoa’s win over Smith County, the opportunity again presented itself for the Tornadoes’ sophomore in the bottom of the seventh inning against Unicoi County at Seymour’s Don Doyle Field on Saturday.
Four at-bats after teammate Nathaniel Hartless tied the Devils with an RBI single that scored Brennan Duggan, McCord connected on a 0-1 pitch that darted through the gap between first and second base and into right field before Alcoa’s dugout emptied on to the field and surrounded McCord as he crossed first in a 4-3 final on the last day of the Playing For A Cure Tournament.
“(Friday) I missed out on a walk-off opportunity, so it felt redeeming to come out and get another one,” McCord told The Daily Times. “I took a big hack there (on the first pitch) and missed but on the next pitch I just felt like I was going to get it. It was a good day.”
Alcoa (2-1) finished the afternoon with 11 hits and two RBIs, but none were bigger than the two Hartless and McCord came up with in the bottom of the seventh.
The Tornadoes entered the frame trailing 3-2 following Lucas Slagle’s RBI single to reclaim Unicoi’s lead in the fifth and had come up empty with at least one runner on in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings. Devils’ pitcher Alex Green didn’t make things easy for them in his full-game outing, tossing eight strikeouts.
Alcoa chipped away however, coming from behind twice to tie. McCord’s game-winning RBI was the only time the Tornadoes led.
“I was really happy with the way they battled,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “Of course, Joe is a new player for us, he’s a young player. He had some big hits today, including the game-winner. I’m really happy for him and happy for our baseball team.”
After a scoreless first three innings, Unicoi (1-3) went up 2-0 in the fourth off of a textbook bunt laid down by Green along the third-base line to plate a run from Nicky Satterly. That play was followed up by Tristan Duncan’s RBI ground out at short to score Green.
Hartless answered in a big way to lead off the bottom half of the fourth, hitting a solo home run off of the flag pole beyond the left field wall to pull Alcoa within a run at 2-1. The Tornadoes tied it with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Dalton Fiegle that brought Colt Whaley home and tie it up, 2-2.
“(Hartless’ home run) was big, he’s obviously very talented,” Dunn said. “He can hit the ball well. That 2-3-4 of our lineup is really going to have to carry us RBI-wise. He’s just one of those guys that’s going to have to produce for us if we’re going to be successful.”
Hartless didn’t just produce at the plate Saturday. He took over pitching duties in the fifth and finished with six strikeouts and got Alcoa out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
Prior to his entrance, sophomore Dawson Sweetland, the left-handed starter, went over four innings and tossed seven strikeouts. He also left the Devils empty-handed after loading the bases in the second.
“Dawson Sweetland has done an amazing job for us,” Dunn said. “He’s one of those kids I wasn’t projected to be up here this quick and doing this, but he has stepped in and gives us really good at-bats and today he did a really good job on the mound. He’s a mentally tough kid and of course (Hartless) hung in there. It was a good win for us.”
