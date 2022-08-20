Joe Osovet stood outside the visitor’s locker room at Maryville High School late Thursday night with his arms crossed while breaking down his Heritage football team’s mistakes that transpired in the previous 48 minutes.
His Long Island accent stood out as a stark contrast to the East Tennessee dialect of fans pouring out of Shields Stadium where the Mountaineers lost to Maryville, 45-7, in his high school coaching debut just minutes before.
The accent is one of the many differences about Osovet, but it’s the least important. His offensive philosophies, approach and expectations for the Heritage program are different, too.
He doesn’t just plan to be the Mountaineers’ coach for a long time, he plans to build it into a winner.
That was the goal he set when he took the job last February following stints as a junior college coach and Tennessee’s tight ends coach under Jeremy Pruitt and even after a lopsided defeat, that goal hasn’t changed.
“Anyone that’s been a part of Blount County knows what this football program is,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “I’m going to say this: I like how our kids are competing. We’re nowhere near where we need to get to, but these kids respond to what we’re doing. We’re going to keep our foot on the gas pedal. That’s the only way I know how to take over a program and get it to where it needs to be. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep moving forward.”
Opening with Class 6A power Maryville isn’t likely to provide enough sample size of the team’s growth since Osovet took over. The Rebels are going to similarly dominate most teams on their schedule, but even then, Heritage had some opportunities to flash its offensive potential.
For the most part, the Maryville defense wreaked havoc, particularly up front, limiting the Mountaineers’ run game to just 30 total yards. The passing game fared a little better with quarterback Wesley Deck completing 18 passes for 154 yards.
Heritage, which went scoreless for three and a half quarters, missed out on a chance to cut into the Rebels’ lead in the first half when receiver Chase Ridings broke open down the sideline with a lot of field turf ahead of him. Deck’s third down pass sailed just out of reach, however and the Mountaineers were forced to punt instead of gaining some much-needed momentum.
According to Osovet, similar sequences throughout the game came down to a lack of execution.
“There’s things throughout the game that we had, we just didn’t execute well,” Osovet said. “We had people wide open at times and we couldn’t distribute the football to them. We’ve got to do a better job of being able, when we get people open, to distribute the football. It’s not just Wesley Deck. It’s the offensive line making sure they’re doing their job as far as pass protection, it’s the wide receivers, conceptually going where they’re supposed to be and delivering the football.”
“We’ve got to do a better job on our part,” he added. “It’s never going to be about who we’re playing. I told the guys in the locker room, it doesn’t matter if it’s Maryville, Alcoa, Cocke County, William Blount, it’s always going to be about us going out there and executing.”
Osovet didn’t leave Jim Renfro Field without something to build on. The Mountaineers moved the ball well for the most part, albeit against the Rebels backups in the second half as Deck threw five completions for positive yards, including a 56-yard catch and run from Owen Foister to the 1-yard line that set up Heritage’s only score, a Deck touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Even more important was the fact that Heritage held on to the ball despite how well Maryville’s defense played.
“I’m pleasantly surprised. I don’t think we had any turnovers, but offensively, we have a long way to go,” Osovet said. “Obviously when we execute, you can see some things that we can do.”
Osovet didn’t stew on the loss long. He doesn’t want his team to, either. The Mountaineers dip back into Class 5A Friday with a home matchup against Campbell County and another chance to grow-and their first win in 16 tries.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but like I said, we’re in this thing for the long haul,” Osovet said. “Like every good football team, that’s what we’re striving to be. You’ve got to flush this game and move on to the next one. You’ve got 48 minutes to prove your worth and the best team did that tonight.”
