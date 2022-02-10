Joe Osovet heard all the shortcomings of Heritage football during the hiring process.
He understood the 5-45 record the Mountaineers posted over the past five seasons was caused by several external factors. A severed relationship with their feeder programs that resulted in low football participation topped the list, but coaching staffs with as little as five assistants and lacking parental support were also damaging.
Osovet also knew all those issues were fixable with the right team in place, and he believes Heritage principal Jed West, athletic director Robbie Bennett and a returning group of players that have shown heart despite negligible results is just that.
“We aren’t too far away from being successful,” Osovet said. “You have an administration that is pulling for you. You have kids that when you turn on the film, they play with toughness and they play with effort. Those are two qualities that you can’t teach that you’re looking for when you take over a program.”
Osovet was introduced as the 10th coach in Heritage football history Thursday at Heritage High School, constantly stating that he plans to change the narrative surrounding a program that has not finished better than .500 since 1999.
It starts with the feeder programs and making sure the student-athletes that Heritage develops play for Heritage.
Osovet said he and his staff, which will feature coaches from across the nation as well as some from East Tennessee, plan to be a part of the community and will offer any help necessary to get all parties heading in the same direction.
“I think the biggest thing is being able to help the feeder programs and making sure they (the players) understand that we’re to help them and that as they grow within our developmental programs, there’s stability,” Osovet said. “I think the more stability you can have from your feeder programs to your middle school to your high school, inevitably that’s going to keep kids here and led to success.
“Kids want to play for successful football programs, and we have to be able to do that. It starts with our younger kids because you can’t develop kids from your Grasshopper program to your middle school and then all of a sudden they hit eighth grade and they’re going somewhere else.”
A high-caliber offense — coined the Bolt offense by Osovet — that is predicated on toughness, making opponents defend multiple players after the snap with run-pass options and forcing those defenses to play side-to-side instead of downhill should inject some life into a program in need of excitement.
Osovet gained a reputation as a bright offensive mind as a junior college coach. In his two-year stint at ASA College (N.Y.), the Avengers averaged 41.9 points per game, including a two-game stretch at the end of the 2016 season where they scored 150 combined points.
“We’ve always played an up-tempo offense, and it’s trying to get the ball snapped in 13 seconds and being fundamentally sound,” Osovet said. “It’s something that has worked for me through my entire coaching career as an offensive coordinator and head football coach, and that’s what we’re going to do here. I think it makes defenses vanilla and keeps people honest.”
Osovet has experience turning programs around, improving from a 4-6 record in his first year with ASA College in 2016 to 9-1 in his second season, which ended with a victory in the Valley of the Sun Bowl and Osovet being named Northeast Football Conference Coach of the Year.
The former University of Tennessee assistant knows this rebuild will be more laborious, but he sees the potential in Heritage if the persistent problems surrounding the program go away and the players buy in to a standard of playing with effort, being accountable and work ethic.
“At any level, it’s still a results business and you’re going to be judged on wins and losses,” Osovet said. “What that standard is going to be, I’ll probably have a better answer after Year 1 or after we start to go through this thing and see what the capabilities are of our players through the spring and the summer, but for me to stand here and say that a state championship isn’t one of the standards we want to obtain, I’d be lying to you. Winning championships is the ultimate goal, I don’t care what program or what sport you’re playing.”
