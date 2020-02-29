KNOXVILLE — Tennessee was on the brink of another late-game collapse.
The Vols turned their outside chance at a NCAA Tournament bid into desperation to get any postseason berth at all by blowing a pair of leads against South Carolina on Feb. 15 and then-No. 13 Auburn on Feb. 22 while also having a 13-point advantage get trimmed to two late in a victory over Vanderbilt on Feb. 18.
Those postseason hopes in all likelihood would have perished Saturday if not for redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson, who prevented another debacle with two of the biggest plays of the season in a 63-58 victory over Florida inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We had the matchup we wanted, and again, I think our guys have understood this, too, that we have to play through Yves and Fulky as much as we can,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… We kept asking Fulky if he wanted to come out and he kept telling us he wanted to stay in. He was huge.”
Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) limited Florida (18-11, 10-6) to 17 first-half points — the least UT has surrendered in a first half this season — and extended its lead to 48-29 with 11 minutes, 59 seconds remaining before its struggles to close out games surfaced yet again.
Two Tennessee turnovers helped the Gators rattle off a 6-0 run in a 52-second span to kickstart the ensuing comeback.
A Tre Mann 3-pointer trimmed the lead to single digits and then eight unanswered points by Kerry Blackshear Jr., who chose to transfer to Florida from Virginia Tech over Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky, pulled the Gators within one with 2:55 left to play.
The Vols were out-scored 25-7 and turned it over four times during that 9:04 spurt. Fulkerson also missed the front end of two separate one-and-one trips to the free-throw line.
He made up for it by hitting the first 3 of his career, a leaning prayer as the shot clock expired to give UT a 58-54 lead with 2:24 remaining.
“I knew we were in good hands after that shot,” freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James joked. “I knew the basketball gods were with us after that.”
Scottie Lewis answered with a layup on the other end and Mann missed an opportunity to tie it up on Florida’s next possession before Fulkerson threw down a putback dunk off a missed layup by senior guard Jordan Bowden that incited a “Fulky” chant from an announced crowd 19,743 and preserved Tennessee’s lead for good.
“I would have never thought that and I would have never guessed it in my wildest dreams, but you know, it’s just a dream come true,” Fulkerson said. “I’m so blessed to be able to be in the position I am, and just to be able to make some good plays. “
The victory guarantees Tennessee will exit the SEC Tournament with at least a .500 record and thus making it eligible for a National Invitational Tournament bid.
Barnes spoke Friday about the importance of reaching the postseason in any capacity so they can benefit from the additional experience it would provide the Vols’ young core, one that has struggled in various aspects throughout a tumultuous season.
As of late, Tennessee’s biggest issue has been its immaturity late in games, but its most consistent player put that to rest, at least for one night.
“I told our team, as a coach, you’d like to have a little more comfort at the end of the game, but the way we won the game was probably better for us because we’ve lost so many like that,” Barnes said. “We’ve been here, we’ve done it. (They had) to go win the game.”
