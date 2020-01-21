KNOXVILLE — A week ago, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes slammed redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson for refusing to become the offensive post presence UT needed.
“We also have to get somebody inside that wants to score the ball,” Barnes said after a blowout loss to Georgia. “We were hoping Fulky would be that guy. He won’t accept it.”
Fulkerson bought in Tuesday, scoring 16 of his career-high 18 points in the first half to spark a 73-48 rout of Ole Miss inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Kingsport native also corralled 10 rebounds to log his third career double-double and shot 7-of-8 from the floor.
Fulkerson’s outburst helped Tennessee score a season-high 42 first-half points. The Vols shot 51.9% (14-of-27) from the floor in the opening period and 49% overall.
It continued what has been an offensive renaissance for UT in its last two games after entering its Saturday meeting with Vanderbilt ranked 224th in the nation in offensive efficiency (0.954 points per possession).
The Vols got back to the inside-out style that propelled them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2009-10 over the past two years. Tennessee registered 50 points form 2-point attempts against Vanderbilt and 38 versus Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5) after averaging 32.9 through its first 17 games.
Two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams was the foundation for the seventh-most efficient offense in the country a year ago. Nobody expected Fulkerson to fill those shoes, but the Vols needed him to be more assertive than he had been.
He was against Ole Miss, and the impact it had was obvious.
