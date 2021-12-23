KNOXVILLE — The wait for another signature performance from John Fulkerson seemed like eternity.
Josiah-Jordan James exhibited the same amount of patience as the 20,408 Tennessee fans that packed into Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, and when the 2019-20 version of Fulkerson finally returned, the excitement was apparent.
“I just can’t help but smile because Fulky is the type of guy to always push the media and the praise to somebody else — to the university, to the whole state of Tennessee — and I get happy when I get to cheer him on and see him happy,” James said. “That’s what Fulky does. When he’s at his best, that’s how he is.”
Fulkerson looked every bit like the All-SEC second-team player he was as a redshirt junior in a 77-73 victory over No. 6 Arizona. He posted a double-double, leading Tennessee (9-2) in points (24) and rebounds (10).
It was an outing reminiscent of the Kingsport native’s 27-point takeover to beat then-No. 6 Kentucky on March 3, 2020 inside Rupp Arena. He demanded the basketball in the low post down the stretch and converted whenever Tennessee needed a response to an Arizona surge.
Fulkerson scored 13 of his 24 points over the final 12 minutes, 15 seconds.
A pair of free throws from Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin tied it at 67 with 2:58 remaining, but Fulkerson responded with a mid-range jump shot to put the Vols up for good.
As Tennessee clinged to its two-point lead in the final minute, freshman guard Kennedy Chandler spun into Arizona’s Dalen Terry and had his layup attempt blocked. Fulkerson corralled the offensive rebound under the basket, absorbed contact from Terry and finished at the rim to put the Vols in a position to make free throws and win their first home game against a top-10 opponent since March 2, 2019.
“Fulky came out 30 minutes before everybody in shootaround, and when I left last night after our meeting, he was on the floor shooting,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He knows that this is his last year, and there is no doubt he wants to give it to them.
“We need him to do what he does. … When you have a guy that can do that, on the defensive end, you’re really leery to double (him) because we had four guys out there who can shoot 3s, and you know that if we nail one it can really sway the game in a big way.
“… He was terrific. He really was.”
Fulkerson is not overly strong or a superb athlete but shot fakes and footwork make up for his lack of physical attributes, and that skill set wreaked havoc on Arizona’s frontcourt.
Fulkerson drew 13 fouls and took 12 free-throw attempts. Arizona’s Christian Koloko fouled out in 19 minutes and Azoulas Tubelis was limited to 13 minutes as he battled foul trouble throughout. The duo entered averaging a combined 19.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game but were contained to 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
“It really wasn’t my game plan going in to draw fouls,” Fulkerson said. “Going in, I knew they had some great players, and one thing we talked about with them is they were tops in the nation in shot blocks. … We knew that shot fakes were going to be really crucial in this game, so that’s what I tried to do and stay aggressive.”
The Fulkerson capable of making that kind of impression seemed lost a year ago.
He failed to have the same impact, averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.7% from the floor — the second-lowest mark of his career — before suffering a season-ending concussion and facial fracture after then-Florida forward Omar Payne elbowed him twice in the SEC Tournament.
“You’re just so thankful and it really put things into perspective,” Fulkerson said. “The game of basketball isn’t easy, and we put so much time and effort and energy into this game, and to have nights like this, it just makes you want to work that much harder and go that much harder in workouts and everything.”
Tennessee does not need Fulkerson to be the superhero who averaged 18.3 points over the final 10 games of the 2019-20 season and decimated Arizona.
However, consistency from its most proven forward is paramount to it reaching its full potential, and for one night, on the back of Fulkerson, Tennessee looked like one of best teams in the country.
“I would love to see that Fulky every day,” Fulkerson said. “You try and bring it every day, every practice and every game. That’s the standard my coaches and my teammates have for me, and you just have to ply up to those standards every day and keep being aggressive.
“I think a lot of credit goes to my coaches and my teammates for putting me in that position to be successful.”
