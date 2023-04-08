John Henson saw an opportunity, and he took it.
After moving to Blount County several years ago and spending time as an assistant coach for both William Blount’s football and wrestling teams, he was presented the chance to take over the school’s wrestling program when coach Chadd Clabough recently stepped aside.
When making the decision, there were simply too many positives for Henson to turn down.
“I thought this was a good opportunity to continue growing the program, put my own stamp on it,” Henson told The Daily Times. “My daughter is on the girls team, and I’m really liking all the boys who are on the team, the young men who are there.
“So I thought this would be a good way to continue staying involved with the school, coaching, developing young men and young women of character and dedication on the mat, which is a great place to do that.”
Henson brings a plethora of coaching experience to the position. Apart from previous time spent as a head wrestling coach, he has been coaching football for nearly 25 years; he’s currently assistant head coach, as well as special teams coordinator and offensive line coach, under Robert Reeves at William Blount.
He also brings a special perspective to the role, as Henson is intimately acquainted with the commonalities of football and wrestling.
“Having wrestled and played ball in high school, coached both sports, observed both over the decades, I see a number of natural pairings I call it between the two sports,” Henson said. “One would be the violence of the sport. More than any other two sports out there, wrestling and football, involve a certain level, if you take my meaning, of violence. There’s a grittiness, there’s a tenacity to it.
“Both sports have an element (of) two opponents step on the mat or on the field, and one wants to take the other’s territory, their home, their position so to speak. And then the other opponent has to say, ‘No, I’m not going to allow that. I’m going to stand up for what’s mine and I’m going to go take what’s mine.’”
To his wrestlers, Henson, who currently teaches Algebra I at William Blount and will switch to the business department in the fall, hopes to impart life skills such as discipline, dedication and perseverance; he wants to positively influence his wrestlers the same way he has his players on the football field.
He views the values produced by each sport as vitally important to individual growth. That growth takes place when a wrestler or football player commits to a hard task, such as waking up early to train.
“There is a tremendous amount of physical pain behind both sports and the workouts, the (conditioning), just the practice of either one of them,” Henson said. “And let’s be honest, that’s not necessarily something that’s very popular in American culture right now. We are producing a society of very soft people, and football and wrestling are antithetical to that societal concept.
“That’s something I’d like to see return to our social fabric, as it were. Self-discipline, tenacity and the ability to fight through pain and discomfort, and all of those are common to football and wrestling.”
