Freshman Jonah Burchfield limited Scott to one hit over five shutout innings in Alcoa's 10-0 victory Thursday at Alcoa High School.
The Tornadoes scored five runs in the first to provide all the support Burchfield needed and slowly added to their lead.
Freshman Elijah Marcus got on base three times and scored each time. Sophomore Riley Long had a team-high two RBIs.
Alcoa will face Kingston in a best-of-three series for the District 4-AA championship. The opening game is scheduled for noon Saturday at Alcoa High School.
