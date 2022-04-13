The Alcoa baseball team’s first meeting with Cumberland Gap this week was defined by offense. The bats were not necessary in the second.
The Tornadoes lacked the offensive firepower they displayed while scoring 20 runs on 16 hits against the Panthers on Monday, but a one-hit shutout from sophomore left-hander Jonah Burchfield made that a moot point in Alcoa’s 4-0 victory over Cumberland Gap on Wednesday at Alcoa High School.
“I just did me,” Burchfield told The Daily Times. “I was able to command my fastball, and that worked for me really well.”
Burchfield tweaked some of his mechanics before first pitch to improve his command, and the adjustments paid off. He faced 22 batters in his seven innings of work and started 15 of them with a first-pitch strike.
Cumberland Gap center fielder Noah Robertson took advantage of an elevated two-strike curveball with one out in the top of the first inning, but it was the only mistake Burchfield made. The only other baserunner to get on base for the Panthers (3-8, 0-6 District 2-2A) reached on an error in the third.
After that, Burchfield retired the final 15 batters he faced. He finished with nine strikeouts, recording at least two punchouts in four of his final five innings.
“There are basic fundamental things in baseball that if you do them, your chances of success exponentially go up, and throwing early strikes in the zone and getting ahead in the count is one of those things,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “If you can do that, you’re going to be pretty successful because it opens up a lot. Obviously, it’s something that we preach and every coach in America preaches. It’s obviously easier said than done, but he did a really good job with that.
“What we’re really trying to work on, not only with Jonah, but all of our pitchers is doing a lot mental focusing where they kind of see themselves doing their mechanics, getting out front and working ahead just to get it in their minds so hopefully their body will follow what their mind tells them to do.”
Alcoa (11-6, 6-2) notched two hits and stranded three baserunners through the first four innings before providing some run support for Burchfield in the fifth.
Sophomore second baseman Elijah Marcum and sophomore right fielder Brennen Duggan drew back-to-back walks with one away in the frame and then executed a double steal.
Marcum broke the scoreless tie by scoring on a wild pitch before senior center fielder Colt Whaley blasted a two-run home run to left after a Dawson Sweetland strikeout. Senior shortstop Nate Hartless and sophomore left fielder Joe McCord continued the two-out rally with back-to-back doubles to cap the four-run fifth.
“Maybe (we lacked energy early because we beat them by 15 runs Monday),” Dunn said. “It might just be me wanting more and more energy. That’s not an excuse for us. You kind of come in sometimes and not be as high for this team as they might tomorrow (against Sweetwater) because we’re playing a really good team.
“(Cumberland Gap) is a really good baseball team. They’re a small school. They’re like six kids away from being (Class) 1A, but I don’t care who we’re playing. It’s baseball, and you should have fun playing it. I just feel like I have to bring too much energy to them when they should bring it on their own.”
The victory closes out Alcoa’s district schedule, allowing them to spend the final three weeks of the regular season fine-tuning that energy in the dugout and various other things on the diamond before heading to the postseason.
“I don’t want to say we can relax because that’s not the right word, but our motto this year is ‘Just play,’” Dunn said. “We want to make sure that we’re in a position that I’ve taught them well, that we’ve gone through the mechanics, that we’ve gone through the reps so that they can just go out and play the game.
“At the end of the day, it all comes down to the district tournament. Hopefully, we’ll be in a position where we’re playing our best baseball with a lot of energy because we can be a really tough team to beat when we’re doing that.”
