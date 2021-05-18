Sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck blasted two home runs and logged six RBIs to lead No. 4 Tennessee to an 11-2 victory Tuesday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium — the final regular-season home game of the season.
The victory gives the Vols 40 wins in consecutive full seasons for the first time since 2000-01.
Beck hit his first bomb in the fourth inning with senior first baseman Luc Lipcius and senior left fielder Evan Russell aboard to break a 1-1 tie. Beck added a RBI single in the fifth and then slugged a two-run shot — his 13th of the season — in the seventh to extend UT's lead to 10-2.
The Vols (40-13) used seven pitchers, with junior right-hander Camden Sewell picking up the win after allowing one run on one hit and a walk over three innings of relief.
Tennessee opens its final regular-season series at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 18 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
