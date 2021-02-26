Tennessee sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck continued his hot start at the plate, launching a solo home run in the third inning and then delivering the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the sixth to lead the No. 16 Vols to a 4-3 series-opening win over Indiana State on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Beck is batting .368 and leads the team with three homers, 10 RBI, 20 total bases and a 1.053 slugging percentage through the first six games of the season.
Junior right-hander Chad Dallas made his second start of the season and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings before giving way to senior right-hander Sean Hunley, who tossed four perfect innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season.
Tennessee (6-0) and Indiana State (1-3) are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch for the opener slated for 12:30 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
