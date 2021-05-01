KNOXVILLE — Even as Tennessee racked up series victories, there were some missing components that left the Vols believing their ceiling could be higher.
Sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck batted .324 (12-for-37) through the first nine games of the season before entering a slump in which he hit .222 (26-for-117) over the next 32 games entering this weekend’s series against Kentucky.
Senior left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh attempted to add a cutter that negatively impacted his changeup — his premier out pitch — and it led to some atypical outings from one of the most established relievers in the SEC, allowing seven of the eight earned runs he has surrendered this season in three outings against LSU, Alabama and Western Carolina over a three-week span.
Both Beck and Walsh seem to be shaping back into form, highlighting No. 4 Tennessee’s 11-2 victory over Kentucky on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to secure their fourth SEC rubber-match victory of the season.
“There has been a lot of days in general where our guys have found a way,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “(Washington Nationals pitcher) Max Scherzer has on the back of his spikes ‘Find a way every day,’ and that’s easy to have on the back of your spikes, but to actually live it is something that Max does — he’s a maniac — and our guys kind of have that little deal going, too.
“It just so happens that this is the last day of the weekend, and our guys do a great job of responding if Game 2 doesn’t go well. They seem to finish strong and that is a feather in their cap for sure.”
Beck watched his batting average rise from .239 to .262 after a seven-hit series that was capped by a 4-for-5 performance in the finale, logging two hits in Tennessee’s seven-run sixth inning that all but secured its sixth SEC series victory of the season.
The Hazel Green, Alabama native has 10 hits in his past five SEC games after having 12 hits through the first 16 conference games, a resurgence Vitello credits to Beck using his lower half better to create more line drives and hard-hit ground balls.
“He constantly challenges himself to figure things out, and I’ve kind of pointed out that that may have done more harm than good early in the season, but eventually if something is important to you are constantly looking to make adjustments, it’s going to work out for you in a positive fashion,” Vitello said. “He’s one of the guys whose numbers will even out over time as long as the approach is there.”
The Vols’ offensive outburst in the sixth paved the way for Walsh to pick up his fifth save of the season after 3 2/3 perfect innings that included five strikeouts.
“Me and (Tennessee pitching coach Frank) Anderson played around with (the cutter) for about a year, and then we finally started throwing it right after the Georgia series,” Walsh said. “It was just one of those things that I thought would help me attack righties in more because I had been pitching them so much away with changeups and two-seam (fastballs) and would give me another out pitch versus a lefty but looking back it kind of hindered me a little bit.
“About two, three weeks ago, me, Coach A and Richard Jackson talked about completely getting rid of it and going back to who I was. I’ve had lots of success here, and there is no reason to change who I am.”
Tennessee has already established itself as a force this college baseball season, ascending to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while reaching 14 SEC wins — the number it won in 2019 when it reached the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2005 — with three SEC series still to play, but it can achieve much more with the likes of Beck and Walsh playing to their capability.
“Everybody on the team, even with our No. 4 ranking, thinks that we want to get Tennessee back to where it was in the Omaha days, and that’s the goal that everybody has bought into,” Walsh said. “We definitely play with a chip on shoulder. We have a bunch of older guys who know how it was (five years ago) and know that isn’t how it is anymore. We’ve slowly changed the culture here with big help from (Vitello) and the rest of the coaching staff, and that’s just the way it is now.”
