KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck might have watched Austin Cheeley’s dead-red fastball flutter over the heart of the plate as a freshman, overthinking all the potential offerings that could come his way in a crucial moment.
Not this iteration of Beck, who has developed into one of the best hitters in the country.
The junior right fielder unloaded on Cheeley’s 0-1 fastball, launching a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning that propelled No. 1 Tennessee to an 11-4 victory over Missouri on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium to claim the series and pick up its 22nd consecutive win.
“The first thing is you have to slow that moment down,” Beck said. “… They kind of spun me a bunch of breaking balls in the at-bat before, so I was expecting that the first pitch and they threw it. I thought it was a ball, but this whole game they kind of were setting up for fastballs in, and I was just prepared for it.
“My freshman year, I probably wouldn’t have gone back to (looking for) a fastball. I would have just stayed breaker and maybe taken that pitch. It’s just simple adjustments along the way and learning as I go.”
Missouri (18-10, 3-8 SEC) grabbed a 4-3 advantage with a two-run top of the third after Trey Lipscomb, Jorel Ortega and Evan Russell hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for Tennessee (30-1, 11-0) in the bottom of the second.
The Vols put a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth inning but failed to capitalize on either opportunity.
The trend did not continue in the sixth.
Luc Lipcius led off the frame with a single to left-center and then advanced to second on a Cortland Lawson sacrifice bunt. Jared Dickey pinch-hit for Christian Moore and laced a line drive off Missouri shortstop Josh Day.
Christian Scott drew a pinch-hit walk on four pitches to load the bases for Beck, who put Tennessee in control with one swing of the bat.
“The crowd was calling a bunch of names when he was on deck, and I think he was having fun with it more than anything, which is great because you need to be relaxed to an extent to play this game,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “His presence in the box was really good. He kind of came up in some key situations, and as a coach, you’re trying to be smarter than you really are and predict what’s going to go on. You felt good about his presence in that moment, but also our hitters had kind of grinded through to get us in that situation, and then the crowd was into it.”
Beck’s bomb paved the way for sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander to pick up his sixth of the season with a gritty outing in which he surrendered six of the seven hits he allowed in the first three innings before rebounding to retire 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.
The grit Dollander displayed came a day after Tennessee used seven relievers in the opener after freshman right-hander Chase Burns lasted only 2 2/3 innings. Junior right-hander Mark McLaughlin was the only one of those relievers to be used in the second game of the series, allowing bullpen mainstays Will Mabrey, Camden Sewell, Ben Joyce and Redmond Walsh to be available in the series finale at 12:30 p.m. today.
“I think (Dollander) kind of got punched in the mouth and was laughing it off out there,” Vitello said. “… Usually when a guy laughs or shrugs it off like it didn’t bother him, it kind of did. No one wants to give up a lead early or get hit hard, but it does happen — in particular in this league — and these guys have done it to us two nights in a row. You have to respond appropriately, and I think he gradually did.
“It honestly kind of looked like it would be a replay of last night where we’d go to Kirby Connell really early in the game and take our chances there, but the way he kind of found his groove … that’ll be one of his better outings in the coaches’ vote.”
It gave Tennessee a chance cobble together a second consecutive come-from-behind victory. Beck made it happen by jumping on a mistake that opposing pitchers should learn from.
“I was just glad I got a pitch to do some damage with, and I’m just happy that it worked out how it did,” Beck said. “It was good for the team and (provided) good energy throughout the rest of the game.”
