KNOXVILLE — Jordan Bowden forced a contested shot in an attempt to break out of a month-long shooting slump against South Carolina, much to the chagrin of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.
The fifth-year coach can put up with that to some extent, especially in a game where the Vols shot 25.9% from the floor, but what he couldn’t defend was a missed point-blank layup. That was the final straw that prompted Barnes to say Saturday that if Bowden can’t shake this rut soon, his playing time will start diminishing.
“When you’re a player that’s struggling, I don’t think you can take bad shots to get you out of a slump,” Barnes said Monday. “I think when you’re struggling shooting the ball, you still have to take open shots you’re supposed to take. You know what, the next one isn’t going to go in unless you shoot it.
“But what you can’t do is start pressing and jump higher than you normally jump or do things that you don’t practice, in terms of those shots because I think that only further takes you deeper into the hole.”
Then Barnes paused before offering a compliment to the senior guard Tennessee desperately needs.
“With that said, he played really well defensively Saturday and that’s the thing we’ve asked him to do,” Barnes continued. “We said, ‘Hey, you’re not making shots, get lost on the defensive end. Find a way to affect the game some other way.’ His defense we expect every single night.”
Tennessee (10-5, 2-1 SEC) hopes Bowden can shoot better than the 1-for-17 clip he posted against South Carolina, but at the very least it needs his defensive prowess to help slow Anthony Edwards and Georgia (10-5, 0-2 SEC) today (TV: ESPNU, 7 p.m.) inside Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs possess the fourth-best offense in the SEC at 78.7 points per game, powered by Edwards, who was a consensus top-4 prospect out of Holy Spirit Prep School (Georgia) and is viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Edwards is averaging 18.7 points per game (third in the SEC) while shooting 41.3% from the floor.
“They’re multiple in the fact that when you can run like they run, and drive like they drive, our defense is going to have to be good,” Barnes said. “I don’t think we have one guy that can guard Edwards. I don’t know if anyone does. When he’s on, he’s as tough a player to play as there is in the country, so we’re going to have to make sure as a team that we’re locked in.”
Most opposing coaches have said their game plan was to prevent Bowden from beating them, but with the exception of a 19-point performance against Jacksonville State and a strong first half versus Missouri, the Knoxville native hasn’t been much of a threat.
Bowden is shooting 23.5% (23-of-98) from the floor over the last eight games. He has shot better than 40% in two of those games.
His struggles have attributed to the Vols ranking second-to-last in the conference in points per game (66.3) and field goal percentage (42.1%), marks that will make it tough to keep pace with the Bulldogs unless shots start falling or they have one of their best defensive performances of the season.
“(Bowden) doesn’t have to force anything, but he has to take open shots,” Barnes said Saturday. “Every guy on our team has to take open shots ... I think we have got guys who can make shots, but they have to do it when the lights go on.”
UROS FREED: After months of #FreeUros posts on social media, Tennessee coaches, players and fans alike got their wish Tuesday.
The NCAA's Committee for Legislative Relief notified Tennessee that redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic, who transferred from Arizona State in May, has been ruled eligible to compete, effective immediately.
"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," Tennessee director of athletics Phillip Fulmer said in a university release. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."
The Ivanjica, Serbia, native committed to Cleveland State Community College out of Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga, but flipped to Arizona State to follow assistant coach Drazen Zlovaric, who is also from Serbia, after he joined Bobby Hurley’s staff in Tempe, Ariz.
Plavsic redshirted last season, and Zlovaric was let go by Arizona State in April — the basis for Tennessee’s pursuit of a waiver to get him eligible, which was originally denied on Nov. 2.
Barnes said Thursday he hoped a decision from the NCAA would come this week, and that anything "beyond that, it probably won't be worth playing him in terms of him losing a year."
