A gem by senior pitcher Jordan Davis led the Maryville College baseball team to a dominant win in its USA South Athletic Conference series opener against visiting Huntingdon College on Saturday afternoon.
Davis tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out eight batters in the 8-0 victory at Scotland Yard. The Heritage High School graduate (2-1) lowered his ERA 1.41 through 32 innings. It is his fourth consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts.
Maryville (6-5, 1-3) scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Alden Wright in the home half of the first inning and broke the game open with five runs in the second.
Gabe Lopez started the scoring in the big inning with a two-run single. Derek Hurt added to it with a two-run triple. Wright ended it with an RBI single.
Wright finished with four RBIs scattered over three plate appearances. Hurt went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored.
Lopez had two hits and scored two runs. Cody Gregory had two singles and walked once.
The teams will play a doubleheader today. The first pitch will be thrown at 1 p.m.
