As Jordan Harris laid on the turf at Knoxville West High School with team trainers crouched over him on Sept. 23, only one thought entered his mind.
“I was just thinking, ‘Dang, am I going to be out for the rest of the season?’” Harris told The Daily Times. “I was really worried about if I was going to miss the rest of the season and what was really wrong with me.”
Moments before, Harris hit West’s Dominic Davis in the backfield. He then lay prone on the field for several moments before being carted off on a stretcher. Harris sustained a neck injury on the hit and was sent to an area hospital before being released following a clear CT scan.
“I saw the extremities moving and I thought he would be OK,” Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin recalled. “It was still scary, you know, anytime you have any player taken off the field on a stretcher. I felt like he was OK, but anytime you see a player carted off, it bothers you a little bit.”
Following a bye week, Harris sat out the following week’s game — a 38-0 win over Cookeville — for precautionary measures but was cleared to play Oct. 15 for the Tornadoes’ Region 1-3A contest that ultimately got cancelled because of COVID issues within the Union County program.
Harris had to wait to see the field again, closing in on a month since the last time he took the field under the lights.
“(The coaches) were just telling me that they couldn’t wait until I got back,” Harris said. “They told me they were praying for me. I love being out there. I hated sitting out and watching games. It was very frustrating. I hated it.”
Rankin didn’t want to rush Harris back to the field, especially with the postseason looming and the extra time it allowed him to readjust to game speed with three weeks off.
“We wanted to be careful with him coming off of that injury,” Rankin said. “Even when he came back, we didn’t want to throw him in there. We were going to play him, but we weren’t going to take any unnecessary measures to make sure he was fine.”
Harris saw action during Alcoa’s 42-0 rout of Tyner Academy, including a 31-yard punt return that set up a Tornado scoring drive. It was in the team’s regular season finale against Austin-East on Oct. 29 that he truly felt like his old self.
Facing fourth-and-short in the second quarter at the Roadrunner 19, Harris took a handoff from quarterback Caden Buckles. Harris raced past A-E defenders before streaking down the sideline to win a footrace to the end zone for his first score since hauling in a 18-yard scoring pass from Buckles with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter against Maryville on Sept. 10.
As far as the Tornadoes season finale was concerned, the score just inched Alcoa closer to a running clock as it extended the Tornadoes’ first half lead to 42 points in a game that ended up with a 64-0 conclusion, but for Harris, it meant much more than win No. 9.
“I was just thinking that it feels good to be back in (the end zone),” Harris said. “My teammates, they were just happy for me. They had been praying for me and couldn’t wait for me to be back out there.”
With Alcoa preparing for the Class 3A TSSAA State Playoffs, Rankin is happy to have Harris back at full strength and he expects him to get back to playing a central role on both sides of the ball in the postseason.
Harris has a team-high 319 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries while also tallying 102 yards and another score on 14 catches. Defensively, he has 24.5 total tackles (three for loss), an interception, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.
“He was playing really, really well up to that point and in that (West) game,” Rankin said. “Of course, he missed a couple of weeks after that and he was sore a little bit, but he’s just now really getting back into his groove a little bit. It was good to see him back. He’s going to be called on more here down the stretch.
“He’s certainly one of our better players we have and one of the better players in East Tennessee, I think. He’s dynamic with the ball, so he’s a pretty multiple guy. It means a lot to have him back.”
Harris thrives on having his name called up, especially now after missing a chunk of his season, and he hopes to help lead Alcoa to a seventh straight state title, beginning in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 12 after the Tornadoes got a COVID bye that cancelled the first round game against Johnson County slated for today.
“I can’t wait,” Harris said. “I just want to go out and get another state championship and roll from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.